Citadel: Honey Bunny ending explained: What happened to Honey and Bunny?
Citadel: Honey Bunny brought us the Citadel prequel that answered a few burning questions about Nadia. What happened to Nadia’s parents?
Caution: This post contains SPOILERS from Citadel: Honey Bunny season 1
When Citadel: Honey Bunny started, we went in with the information we knew from Nadia in the main series. We know that her mom died when she was young. Only, it turns out that there were a few faked deaths and secrets, showing that the apple doesn’t fall all that far from the tree after all.
You see, Honey faked her death, and the death of her unborn child. It was an attempt to protect herself and Nadia from Baba, who led The Foundation. Of course, secrets and faked deaths don’t always stay quiet.
What happened to Baba in the past in Citadel: Honey Bunny?
Honey was originally an aspiring actress (and terrible at it). After meeting Bunny, she decided to end her dreams of acting and become a spy instead. Bunny worked for The Foundation, which was run by Baba, who took an orphaned Bunny into his home.
Baba tasked Honey and Bunny, along with others, to steal something called the Armada. This was a device that Doctor Raghu was going to pass onto a man named Pavel in Belgrade. Citadel agents were also after the device, and Babu wanted to prevent that.
Well, as you can expect, Honey learned what Babu was actually up to. He wanted the Armada for nefarious reasons, and Honey chose to tell Citadel what he was up to so that he would be caught. There was a shootout, leading to Honey and her unborn child to be presumed dead.
That wasn’t the case, though, and Baba knew that deep down. So, it wasn’t surprising to find out that he was behind the attempt to capture Nadia to pull Honey out of hiding. On top of that, we learned that Honey didn’t hand the Armada over to Citadel; she kept it as a way to keep herself protected should Baba come after her again.
Hearing that Honey and Nadia were in trouble, Bunny went after them. He wanted to save them from Baba.
What happened to the Armada?
As mentioned, Honey kept the Armada rather than handing it over to Citadel. Zooni from Citadel knew that Honey kept it, and that led to Baba finding out. Zooni turned against Citadel after hearing Baba’s sob story.
Honestly, though, we needed to see a lot of this played out on the screen. We were just told all this, making it hard to even care about Citadel being a part of the story at this point.
Well, Bunny found out that Honey had the Armada. He took it and destroyed it in front of Baba to stop the man going after Honey and Nadia. It worked, with Baba telling KD, a former member of the original team to get the Armada, to stand down. However, KD couldn’t just give up and still went after Honey and Nadia.
When Baba learned of KD’s actions, he sent a team out to stop KD. He didn’t want Honey or Bunny to kill KD. This was where I lost my belief in him being the bad guy. He was just a man who liked to rant about the same thing over and over again.
How did Citadel: Honey Bunny end?
There is the Charko storyline. He was part of the original team, and KD decided to go after him. The best way to do that was through Charko’s family, and this is where we’re left with some major loose ends.
We have no idea what happened to Charko’s wife and son. It was made to look like KD killed them, but do we really think that KD was that evil? This is a man who was brainwashed by Baba. It’s something that comes up in the finale when KD and Bunny face off against each other. Bunny points out that they were both manipulated and brainwashed by Baba.
There is a fight that leads to KD being injured enough to be bleeding out, but he’s not killed on screen. Honey and Nadia manage to get away, but Bunny doesn’t make it to the checkpoint he promises to get to. Instead, he needs to deal with all the agents coming toward him and KD. That’s the only way to keep Honey and Nadia safe.
It’s not clear which agents are after Bunny and KD, though. This could be either Citadel or Foundation or even both.
We definitely need a second season with the way this ends. There are just too many questions that are left unanswered.
Citadel: Honey Bunny is now available to stream on Prime Video.