Clean Slate on Prime Video is the new comedy series you need to be watching

A lot can change in 23 years, discovers Harry Slate (George Wallace), as he reunites with his now-daughter Desiree (Laverne Cox). Clean Slate follows the small-town adventures of Desiree and Harry in Mobile, Alabama as they work to rebuild their bond after an extended period of estrangement, during which time Desmond has come out as Desiree.

Harry mostly takes it well, despite the residents of the town comedically speculating on who Desiree is, and Desiree moves back into her childhood bedroom, at least temporarily. She plans only to stay long enough to reintegrate her father back into her life.

At least, that's the plan. Desiree finds, as she meets and re-meets a host of interesting people in Mobile, that maybe she likes it a little more than she'd first imagined...

Desiree (Laverne Cox), Henry (George Wallace) in CLEAN SLATE | Photo Credit: Courtesy of Prime © Amazon Content Services LLC

Clean Slate treats its sensitive issues with care

It's so refreshing to not only see a half-hour comedy series about the life and drama of a black trans woman, but to see that topic treated with such warmth and realism. Despite the difficulties Desiree faces as a trans woman, the show never allows us to wallow in that feeling, keeping us upbeat and laughing as we follow her.

The show deals with grief and death, anxiety, and health scares in tactful fashion. We're even able to take a look into Desiree's experiences with dating, as from the first episode her budding interracial romance with cisgender man Mack (Jay Wilkison) is hinted at heavily.

The cast's chemistry hooks the audience in

Packed with pop culture references and father-daughter banter, the script is full of fun. But it's Cox and Wallace who are key in making sure to keep us suitably entertained with their comedic timing and shenanigans. From the first episode to the final, their chemistry feels natural and realistic.

Right from the beginning, Clean Slate engages fans with its heart, humor, and accurate representation of trans people and their loved ones. We may have seen many versions of this show before, but this one is a breath of fresh air for the experiences of its main characters. Trans people and allies alike will enjoy seeing this story on screen.

Watch Clean Slate only on Amazon Prime Video.