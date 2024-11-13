Coming soon: HBO Max reveals first looks at new and returning shows in 2025
2025 is looking to be a very promising year for HBO MAX. In a time when television shows are released, renewed, and canceled quite often and on often a whim, it's reassuring to know new content is right around the corner.
Even with the delay due to last year's Writer's and Actor's strikes. Recently the streaming service released first looks at both new and returning shows, as well as what audiences can expect leading up to the end of 2024.
Let's begin with what is coming soon, which includes new series' such as Dune: Prophecy on November 17, Get Millie Black (limited series) on November 25 and Creature Commandos on December 5. Good news for The Sex Lives of College Girls fans!
The story continues with a new season on November 21. As for which shows are returning in 2025, fans will be excited to hear that The White Lotus season 3, Conan O'Brien Must Go season 2, Peacemaker season 2, and The Last of Us season 2 are coming soon!
But what if you are looking for something new to watch? Celtics City (docuseries), Duster, The Pit, and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms are just some of the many new shows and docuseries coming next year.
Release dates for a majority of the television shows remain unknown but we'll be sure to share updates as we come across them. For a full list of all the new and returning HBO MAX TV shows, check out the full preview video below!
We'd love to know which television shows you are most excited to watch as 2024 comes to a close and which ones you are looking forward to the most next year. Feel free to share your answers in the comments below!
