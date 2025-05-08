Criminal Minds: Evolution season 3 episode 1 is a memorably shocking premiere (Recap and review)

I’ve been a Criminal Minds fan for as long as I can remember. Evolution season 2 left Voit’s fate in the balance, with the team begrudgingly agreeing to work with him to solve the serial killer case. In Criminal Minds: Evolution season 3, we catch up with the BAU and Voit six months after the previous season, only to find Voit in a coma and the team on the hunt for their newest unsub. Without further ado, let’s dive into the evidence that makes the episode a memorably shocking premiere on Paramount+. Spoilers below.

L-R: RJ Hatanaka as Tyler Green, Aisha Tyler as Dr. Tara Lewis and Adam Rodriguez as Luke Alvez in Criminal Minds: Evolution, episode 1, season 18 streaming on Paramount+, 2025. Photo Credit: Michael Yarish/Paramount+

What happened in Criminal Minds: Evolution season 3 episode 1

The new season started with a bang, jumping right into the serial killer’s storyline. The 'I'm lost' ruse is alive and well, as our unsub (unknown suspect) incapacitates their victims while fooling the cop who stops to chat with them. One key characteristic, his reason for becoming a killer, made my skin crawl, but you’ll have to discover that for yourself.

Along with the reveal of a new coastal threat, the premiere begins with a six-month time jump. Things aren’t peachy for Rossi, as Voit is still toying with him, but there’s a catch to his torment. Voit’s prison accident didn’t kill him, but left him in a coma. Even though he looks peaceful while unconscious, Rossi is under investigation for Voit’s surprise attack.

I’m scratching my head, too. Rossi may want Voit off the chessboard. Though if he wanted him killed, he wouldn’t be in a coma. To some fans' dismay, we aren’t leaving Voit in the past anytime soon, as Prentiss and Rossi work on the mystery throughout the episode. It's astonishing to think Rossi would disrespect the badge to remove Voit, but this episode proves that anything can be considered evidence.

Zach Gilford as Elias Voit in Criminal Minds: Evolution, episode 5, season 17 streaming on Paramount+, 2024. Photo Credit: Michael Yarish /Paramount+

Voit survived the prison attack

Voit surviving the prison attack still has me reeling. We're not throwing him overboard, but instead waiting for him to wake up to help the BAU solve the serial killer network case. Everyone is tired and irritable due to this chaotic situation.

Penelope, being a kind soul, visits Voit in the hospital because she believes she saw his soul when she looked into his eyes at the end of season 2. I’m not sure I agree with Penelope, but she’s right that Voit looks less psychotic. My eyes were darting from Penelope’s fashion choices - gameboy earrings to Prentiss testing if Voit could escape from his hospital bed.

It’s hard to keep a straight face when the scenes are focused more on human emotions than gruesome cases. Perhaps the Voit storyline will propel the story forward as they continue to uncover more connections. Unfortunately, only time will tell if Voit remains at the center of the BAU’s case load.

L-R: Kirsten Vangsness as Penelope Garcia, A.J. Cook as Jennifer ‘JJ’ Jareau, Joe Mantegna as David Rossi and Aisha Tyler as Dr. Tara Lewis in Criminal Minds: Evolution, episode 5, season 17 streaming on Paramount+, 2024. Photo Credit: Michael Yarish /Paramount+

Criminal Minds: Evolution season 3 episode 1 review

I’m still processing how Criminal Minds: Evolution season 3 episode 1, "Swimmer's Calculus," was an explosive start to the new season. Although I miss the original format of one unsub per episode, Voit’s storyline didn’t ruin the narrative. A part of me enjoys delving deeper into Voit and the serial killer network.

I may want to return to the original format, but one unsub per week isn’t realistic for the BAU. It makes more sense that they’re covering multiple cases. It reminds me of when JJ’s desk used to be covered in stacks of cases. After all these years, the BAU is solving cases simultaneously, as unsub's don’t wait to be evil. Voit went the extra mile and brought serial killers together, making the BAU’s jobs much more difficult.

My favorite part of Criminal Minds will always be the lives of the BAU team. They’re always rooting for each other, whether it’s girl talk when JJ’s frustrated and Tara talks her through it, or it’s diving deeper into the friendship Penelope has with Tyler and Luke. Both are amazing in they’re own ways, plus it’s newer friendships that fans have come to love. All of their connections crack me up and keep me wanting more.

Let’s take a second to digest the final frames of the episodes. The ending caught me off guard, making me jump and scream like I’d never seen Criminal Minds before. Although I love that it can still surprise me with mini jump scares, it was a crazy ending that had my heart racing as the credits rolled.

Additional Evidence

The water unsub may be connected to Voit’s serial killer network by a technology signature that almost went unnoticed. The software all the unsubs have been caught using may link the newest unsub to the network. I’ll leave that for you to find out, as it is an ongoing investigation that may keep Voit at the center.

The premiere episode revealed a new detail about FBI trainees that I found interesting. Longtime fans recall that Reid was unable to pass his shooting test, which prevented him from carrying a weapon, so instead, he was only allowed to use a carrier while in the field. Fast forward 20 years, and Tyler has a weapon carrier that holds his fake service weapon to resemble the weight on his hip.

All seasons of Criminal Minds are streaming on Paramount+.