Criminal Minds: Evolution season 3 episode 4 explores a father’s love having no bounds (recap)

Criminal Minds: Evolution season 3 episode 3 had me gripping my husband’s hand and fighting tears. Will’s funeral hurt everyone, with the grief extending through the screen to the Criminal Minds fans. Anyone who has experienced losing a loved one knows the deep sorrow that follows us around afterwards. The episode truly showed the realistic side of grief, down to Will’s phone still receiving phone calls.

Two weeks later, the BAU uncovers a case about how far a father goes to save his daughter. JJ was on leave, but returns with more pain when she reveals BAUGate uploaded a new video. My heart aches for her, as she deserves some peace, but sadly, JJ’s spiral is just beginning. SPOILERS BELOW.

L-R: Zach Gilford as Elias Voit, Joe Mantegna as David Rossi, Aisha Tyler as Dr. Tara Lewis, and Aimee Garcia as Dr. Julia Ochoa in Criminal Minds: Evolution, episode 4, season 18 streaming on Paramount+, 2025. Photo Credit: Michael Yarish/Paramount+

What happened in Criminal Minds: Evolution season 3 episode 4

The episode opens with a harmless EMT helping a homeless woman. Like her, we’re easily duped by kind eyes and promises. The help soon turns deadly as she starts to trust him. We discover the partner as the van drives to an unknown location.

We flash to the BAU team discovering there’s an unsub harvesting organs. Prentiss spreads out the workload among the team, especially after JJ reveals BAUGate is back. JJ was going crazy at home so she returns early to show Rossi and Prentiss the latest development connected to Voit’s network. Wasn’t BAUGate shut down? Think again, investigators!

The BAUGate video almost fails to unlock Voit’s memories. Then, slowly, Voit discovers why he’s handcuffed, and it’s heartbreaking to see a man understand who he is. It’s like his evil side was erased.

L-R: Zach Gilford as Elias Voit and Joe Mantegna as David Rossi in Criminal Minds: Evolution, episode 4, season 18 streaming on Paramount+, 2025 | Photo Credit: Michael Yarish/Paramount+

Voit’s memories return in flashes

Voit goes from not understanding the need to watch the video to being scared of Rossi to remembering killing someone. His memory details shocked me and made me cheer for the BAU being closer to bringing him to justice. Penelope gently helped JJ uncover the type of mask, which was all she needed to seek answers about what Voit was hiding.

The more memories he uncovers, the more shocked he is. Zach’s superb acting makes this storyline 10 times more interesting and bearable. He’s a convincing villain in the sense of evil, but also shows the emotional side of amnesia.

The ending was a satisfying one that marks the start of JJ’s unhinged spiral arc. It’s not okay that Will died and Voit is still very much alive. JJ not having an answer to how any of this is fair breaks my heart. Like Henry, I ask that question every day as well.

L-R: Tayler Buck as Ariel Ramsey and Derek Webster as Dr. Malcolm Ramsey in Criminal Minds: Evolution, episode 4, season 18 streaming on Paramount+, 2025. Photo Credit: Michael Yarish/Paramount+

A father’s love reaches scary bounds

From the moment the EMT with kind eyes convinced the woman to get into the ambulance, I knew something was wrong. His act didn’t work on me. Then the episode was like, you aren’t fooled? Here’s a dad cutting up women to save his daughter. My jaw was on the floor. When the daughter learned the truth, I cried for her broken view of her dad. He tainted everything and took her down with him. Who would recover from that reveal? I’d have nightmares by association.

Murdering people aside, Prentiss, Luke, and Tyler discover how far a father’s love can go when his child is in danger of dying. A doctor turned killer isn’t a new concept, but the gruesome nature is enough to break anyone’s humanity.

I loved how this case inspired Tyler to learn more about the job. He grew during this case as he fulfilled the daughter’s wish to see the stars. The scene had a profound impact on him, adding depth to his character and making me proud of how he handled the situation. It speaks to the type of agent he’s becoming and who’s training him.

L-R: Paget Brewster as Emily Prentiss, RJ Hatanaka as Tyler Green and Adam Rodriguez as Luke Alvez in Criminal Minds: Evolution, episode 4, season 18 streaming on Paramount+, 2025. Photo Credit: Michael Yarish/Paramount+

Criminal Minds: Evolution season 3 episode 4 review

Criminal Minds: Evolution season 3 episode 4 explores a father’s love in the most gruesome way while also showing how grief can elevate someone’s need for answers and recovery. In a peculiar yet profound way, the storylines converged around a common theme of grief and self-discovery. Whether it’s a father dealing with the grief of a car crash aftermath, a serial killer learning his true identity, or a widowed FBI agent becoming unhinged to heal, they’re all learning to deal with their new realities.

Ultimately, we need a break, but evil persists, whether we’re ready or not. But I loved that, amid chaos, the team takes the time to ensure JJ is okay. They’re coworkers but also family. Everyone needed that comfort after episode 3 broke our hearts.

It seems that JJ’s grief follows her as she moves forward without Will. Although it hurts, it’s a realistic view of the grieving process. I appreciate that Criminal Minds didn’t shy away from exploring her grief journey. We can heal, but we’ll never stop missing them. No grief ever fully heals; we just learn to live with it and honor our loved ones.

Additional Evidence:

Voit’s dream scared me, but also revealed that even a serial killer has vivid, scary dreams. His mental state is affecting his mind and dreams.

As much as I love putting away unsubs, I love the BAU friendships more. It reminds us to appreciate our support system. JJ and Emily’s private moment feels comforting after all the pain, as they’re each other’s sounding boards.

All seasons of Criminal Minds are streaming on Paramount+.