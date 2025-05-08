The BAU continue the hunt in Criminal Minds: Evolution season 3 (Release schedule)

One of the best things Criminal Minds did was take a break and then come back with a revival on Paramount+. Criminal Minds: Evolution season 3 is now here, and the series is bigger and better than ever.

The BAU is back on the case, with issues with Elias Voit still there. He may be behind bars, but the second season ended with him getting stabbed while doing laundry. Look, do we really think that he hasn’t planned this in some sort of way to be able to get out of prison?

The first season introduced the Gold Star group of serial killers, with the second season advancing on that plot. Now we get to see it develop further in the third season, which could be why Matthew Gray Gubler’s Spencer Reid is back for an episode to help out. The BAU will need his expertise.

Criminal Minds: Evolution season 3 release schedule

There are 10 episodes to the season, matching the release of the two prvious seasons of the revival. This is a great way to keep the season-long arc contained, but also still bring the odd case of the week format that Criminal Minds fans are so used to.

Like the traditional broadcast release, only one episode of Criminal Minds: Evolution season 3 is now available on Paramount+, with the remaining nine episodes coming out weekly on Thursdays. Episodes drop around 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT on this streaming platform, and that’s what we’re expecting for the rest of the season.

Here’s the full Criminal Minds: Evolution season 3 release schedule to give you an idea of what to expect so you don’t miss a beat:

Episode # Date Episode 1 May 8 Episode 2 May 15 Episode 3 May 22 Episode 4 May 29 Episode 5 June 5 Episode 6 June 12 Episode 7 June 19 Episode 8 June 26 Episode 9 July 3 Episode 10 July 10

What to expect in Criminal Minds: Evolution season 3

As mentioned, the BAU is on the case of Gold Star. With a few clues in the second season, it’s now time to get to the bottom of what really went on in the past.

There is also the Voit issue. Right now, the BAU is sure that he is Sicarus, but they don’t have any concrete proof. The only way to get him imprisoned for life is to prove that he’s the man behind all the other serial killers working and uniting.

The season picks up six months after the attack on Voit, and it looks like he survives since he’s part of the season. However, his followers are now wreaking havoc in their towns, and the BAU will need to get Voit to work with them to save innocent people. This is Voit, though; he always has his own hidden agenda.

Criminal Minds: Evolution season 3 airs on Thursdays on Paramount+.