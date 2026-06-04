Criminal Minds: Evolution season 4 episode 3 recap: Framing Voit

We may not have left Voit in the past, but his involvement in Criminal Minds: Evolution season 4 has been a doozy. He’s like the BAU’s fictional Ted Bundy or Jeffrey Dahmer. Think of it as a serial killer who belongs to Criminal Minds’ fictional world that the BAU can study and analyze. I believe that’s the formula the writers took Voit’s storyline in, and I’m not mad about it. Not only are we seeing how a year later changed the team, but also how it affected Voit.

Besides the victims’ families wanting to speak to him and Brian’s podcast, we haven’t had a big focus on Voit. There’s even been a mystery killer lurking in the background of the episodes. That all changes with episode 3 when Tara pulls Voit’s story out of him. But what happens next shocks them all.

Joe Mantegna as David Rossi and Cress Williams as Davonte Faust in Criminal Minds: Evolution, season 19 streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Trae Patton/Paramount+

2022 Cold Case

I’m starting to think Criminal Minds has a thing for uncovering cold cases. I’m not complaining one bit as a fan of the show Cold Cases. Plus, these cases are bringing back the old feel of Criminal Minds. After all these years, the BAU is finding its groove again and getting its hands dirty.

We didn’t travel back to 1996, but the team is revisiting 2022. A year that ties back to Voit’s killings and a North Carolina murder that could be connected to him. DA Joy has Voit pegged for the mother-daughter double murder after finding the mother’s car, the daughter’s body, and an empty kill kit. Yet there’s one thing that doesn’t add up. The scene doesn’t fit his MO. He doesn’t hurt children because he loves his daughters so much. Since this is a mother-daughter case, he doesn’t fit the bill.

Not only did Voit only confess to 63 murders, but the 2022 case wasn’t among those names. If they could put him away for this murder, he’d be sentenced to death by North Carolina. It is later revealed that Voit knows the risk of taking the blame. He wants to be put down for his crimes and pay the ultimate price.

The BAU is convinced Voit knows more than he’s telling. In his interview with Prentiss and DA Joy, they realize it’s personal for DA Joy to nail him for these crimes. He even goes so far as to take him on a field trip to find the mother’s body. He easily locates the burial site, allowing the team to uncover more evidence. If he didn’t commit the crime, how does he know where the unsub buried the remains?

L-R: A.J. Cook as Jennifer ‘JJ’ Jareau, Paget Brewster as Emily Prentiss, Joe Mantegna as David Rossi and RJ Hatanaka as Tyler Green in Criminal Minds: Evolution, season 19 streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Trae Patton/Paramount+

With both their bodies located and the husband’s DNA all over the containers with his wife’s bones in them, the case seems solved.

Rossi realizes that Voit used Gideon’s “I’m the unsub” method to solve the case from the real unsub’s view. They laid into Voit about who the real unsub was, even though he wanted to go down for it. They couldn’t let another killer go free. Rossi and Prentiss paid the family another visit. Although they were visibly grieving, the sister and her husband took over the house after the disappearances. Along with that detail, Rossi noticed the sister removed every reminder of her lost sister from her home; for someone grieving, that can be normal or unusual. To a profiler, it is suspicious.

They hauled the husband into the interrogation room. After getting nowhere and asking for a lawyer, they sat Voit across from him. The husband spilled his guts while the team finally pulled a confession out of the sister. She was jealous that her dying mother had left her sister everything. If her sister died, the house would go to her niece. She killed them both and framed her brother-in-law. But when the DNA didn’t hold weight, they framed Voit.

I still don’t know what to think about Voit being innocent of the North Caroline cold case. Not only did it date to 2023 when he was already caught, but his IMO didn’t match. No matter how much he wanted an end to his misery, he still had debts to pay. That’s evidence when his fan mail turns personal, with someone typing out “I am not pathetic” on a typewriter over and over. The mail alarms him and leaves me with so many questions.

L-R: A.J. Cook as Jennifer ‘JJ’ Jareau, Adam Rodriguez as Luke Alvez, RJ Hatanaka as Tyler Green, Joe Mantegna as David Rossi, and Paget Brewster as Emily Prentiss in Criminal Minds: Evolution, season 19 streaming on Paramount+, 2027. CREDIT: Trae Patton/Paramount+ © 2026 ABC Studios Inc. and CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

JJ and the boys

My favorite part of the episode is ironically due to JJ’s misfortune. She ends up staying with Penelope after a pipe breaks and floods her new place. Luke is already available to help out JJ and the boys, whether that’s moving all her things or being a good friend. Honestly, I can’t help but laugh at this turn of events.

JJ and Luke walk into Penelope’s apartment a tad earlier than planned. With rose petals on the floor, they immediately feel like they’re imposing as Penelope runs out of her room in a robe. It’s good to know her style didn’t change after her apartment upgrade. Nor is it the first time she’s been caught by surprise with a man in her apartment. Mr. Wednesday (as she calls him), who rushes out when her friends arrive. I love that Luke knows about Mr. Wednesday and Mr. Saturday. JJ didn’t know because Penelope was respecting JJ’s life changes as a widow, but as roommates, that will all change now.

Sadly, JJ and the boys don’t even have their annual camping trip to look forward to. As JJ leaves to get settled, Penelope hatches a plan with Luke to bring some happiness to JJ and the boys. After everything, they need some cheer.

Penelope and Luke surprise the boys with an indoor camping trip. Complete with a tent, chairs, a fishing pole, and an open flame grill set up - Luke and Penelope thought of everything. While Luke wins over Henry (Michael already loving the setup), JJ and Penelope have a best-friend moment.

The next episode of Criminal Minds: Evolution airs June 11 on Paramount+.