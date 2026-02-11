Cross season 2 episode 3 recap: Family connections

For the first two episodes of Cross season 2, we’ve known who was going after corrupt CEOs, but not why.

In Cross season 2 episode, which is the longest episode of the season so far, we get that answer.

Manhunt in Texas

Alex Cross (Aldis Hodge) and Kayla Craig (Alona Tal) know who Lincoln Esteban (Rene Morgan) really is, but they don’t know why he’s on this mission.

Thanks to the discovery in episode 2, they do know that he’s tracking a truck to Texas. So, they head down with Cross’s partner, John Sampson (Isaiah Mustafa), to track him down.

They form a surveillance at the coordinates listed. A part of the team includes a DHS Agent, Larsen (Douglas Nyback), who seems a little too zealous. First, he wants to call it off when they don’t find something right away. When Lincoln shows up, things get interesting. Lincoln is locked into a nearby truck and sneaks up to take photos.

Quietly, Cross approaches, as does Larsen, who mistakes the camera for a gun—or at least claims to—and takes a shot. Cross saves Lincoln, but it alerts others there.

We learn that Lincoln was capturing information on a child smuggling ring, with live cargo in the truck. A chase ensues, and the driver eventually dumps his haul, which flips on the highway.

In the aftermath, several children are recovered, but there is a terrorist inside, too. He’s holding a child at gunpoint. Cross begins to talk him down, seeing him as a lead, but Larsen shoots him first. It creates another dead end—literally—and draws Cross’s wrath.

But, they still have Lincoln. When Cross and Craig go to interrogate him, Larsen is already there. He’s been approved by the bosses, and he makes the interrogation go poorly. Lincoln asks for a lawyer, so further answers will have to wait.

A trip to Mexico

Rebecca (Jeanie Mason) and Donnie (Wes Chatham) head to Mexico. They are looking for answers and a survivor named Francisco (Mark Taylor). But, why do they want him?

They ask many in the city, and no one claims to know him. Finally, they’re given a location. When they arrive, Francisco greets them with a gun—until he realizes it was Rebecca’s mother that saved him.

Rebecca doesn’t want pain; she wants answers. She wants to help the families of those who were lost and discovers they all came from this village. She also discovers this was her mother’s home, meeting extended friends and family who knew her mother. It’s information—and a connection—that touches her, but she has work to do.

Donnie offers to take care of their next target—Paul Hartsfield (James Gallanders)—while she stays. Rebecca attends an event and hears more about her mother and her history. It deeply moves her. When Donnie sends the evidence of a job complete, she’s even more committed to getting retribution against everyone responsible.

A family reunion

But Rebecca isn’t the only one learning more about her history. Sampson gets a visit from Cross, who answers questions about what he knew. When they were kids, he overheard Sampson’s mother and Cross’s grandmother talking once. She asked for money in return for signing away her parental rights but didn’t follow through.

Aldis Hodge as Alex Cross & Alona Tal as Kayla Craig. Photo Courtesy of Ian Watson/Prime Video

Cross pleads with Sampson to understand. He spared him the truth because he didn’t want to hurt him. Sampson accepts the reasoning, but he’s still struggling. While in Texas, he gets word that his mother’s case is moving forward. He feels pulled to look into it and asks for his leave.

After spending a night poring over the case files, he can’t find anything that backs up her plea of innocence. Despite his misgivings, he heads to see her. But LaDonna (Deidrie Henry) doesn’t just want help, she wants to talk to her son. It opens some old wounds, but Sampson is committed at this point.

New friends

Back in Texas, Cross and Craig spend the evening drinking their problems away at a local bar. We have known that Craig likes Cross, but nothing has come of it. However, after a night of drinking and dancing, they get closer, crossing the line between friends and something more.

The next morning, it’s a bit awkward. What will it lead to? That remains unclear. But they don’t have time to dwell because Agent Larsen took Lincoln out of holding and disappeared. When they find the car, Larsen is dead, and Lincoln is free.

It doesn’t take long to figure out where Lincoln will end up. As the episode ends, we catch up with Rebecca and Donnie in her aunt’s house. There’s a knock at the door. When Rebecca answers, it’s Lincoln. He’s found her and wants to join her mission.

Thoughts on Cross season 2 episode 3

This was the third and last episode to go up in the 3-episode Cross season 2 premiere drop. It’s a doozy.

We learn more about all the people involved and more about what is happening. Rebecca, Donnie, and Lincoln are tracking a human trafficking ring. While Lance Durand (Matthew Lillard) doesn’t appear in this episode, it’s clear he’s a beneficiary of the crime. That is why he’s become a target.

We also get some movement in Sampson’s background and see that his personal life is becoming a mess. In short, there’s plenty to look forward to moving forward.

Cross streams on Wednesdays on Prime Video. Check back next week for a recap of episode 4 as we recap all the action this season.