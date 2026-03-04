Cross season 2 episode 6 recap: Putting the pieces together

As we left off last week on Cross season 2, our hero Alex Cross (Aldis Hodge) was in a pickle. He’d taken a chance that he could capture Rebecca (Jeanie Mason) but instead got run off the road by Donnie (Wes Chatham). He would have been killed if Bobby Trey (Johnny Ray Gill) hadn’t stepped in. But in this week’s episode, “Gather,” we see Cross facing the aftermath of a plan gone wrong and trying to find a new way forward. Let’s dive in. SPOILERS BELOW.

Cross is back on the job, but he’s banged up. Craig (Alona Tal) is happy to see him, but not happy he didn’t listen to her. However, she withholds too much criticism because her boss (Ben Watkins) is in the briefing room ready to read Cross the riot act. He wants to remove him from the case and replace him with Agent Rodriguez (Darien Martin), but the D.C. Police Chief (Jennifer Wigmore) won’t allow it.

So, Cross is still on the case. Rodriguez has been added to the team. And the investigation is back to square one trying to find Rebecca. That is until Agent Goff (Brandon Knox), a Cross fan, gives him a lead. He tells Cross that Senator Ashford (Josh Peck) had a break-in, and it likely has to do with the case.

Cross heads to the Senator and discovers Rebecca was the one who broke in. He finds out she took a picture, and he finds her mother’s lawsuit, which provides a list of names. That list includes 10 defendants, five of which are already dead. Lance Durand (Matthew Lillard) is on the list, but so are four more.

Figuring it’s the hit list that Rebecca is using, they decide to warn the others. Cross himself takes Jelani (Akim Black), Durand’s best friend and an economist who is about to be married. Cross presses him for information, but Durand blocks it. Still, he gives Jelani plenty to consider.

Craig’s search for redemption

Meanwhile, Craig and Bobby Trey continue their search for answers to help save Craig’s life and career. The work of the tech revealed her old friend, Felicia (Amanda Brooks), was the real woman on the tape. So, they lay a trap for her. Once they catch her, Craig puts her in a storage container where she has to watch the brutal video as a means of breaking her spirit.

At first, Felicia seems resistant. Craig is pushed nearly to a breaking point, but steps aside. Bobby Trey is frustrated and disgusted. He wants to kill her, but Craig needs information. So, she changes tactics. It turns out to be the right move as Felicia offers up the location of the files. It gives Craig a route to pursue moving forward.

Matthew Lillard as Lance Durand. Photo Courtesy of Ian Watson/Prime Video

Cross begins putting the pieces together

Cross, meanwhile, is puzzled by Rebecca’s mission. He finds an expert to connect him to the deeper meaning behind the murals Lincoln (Rene Moran) painted and the tattoos that Rebecca has on her body. They trace back to a myth. And as Cross digs into it all, a pattern emerges. She is killing the defendants according to how they correspond to the myth.

After some work, he determines Jelani would be next. Cross and Craig rush to the wedding, but they are at first denied entry. Agent Goff has been told to keep them out. But Rebecca is already inside and, using a colorful dance as cover, she strikes. She manages to kill Jelani on the dance floor, while Donnie uses a sniper rifle for cover.

The shots prompt Cross, Craig, and Goff to make a move toward the events. But Rebecca makes her escape. As Goff goes to block her path, Donnie shoots him in the head. When the dust settles, Jelani is dead, and missing three fingers, while Rebecca is free again.

There is still a lot going on. The main thrust of it all is the case with Durand. I am also curious to see where things are going for Craig, as I fear it won’t be much of a happy ending. But in the background, we got some forward movement on the case with Sampson’s (Isaiah Mustafa) mother. We’re moving closer to a resolution there, and I suspect he’ll find a way to clear her by the finale.

Cross streams Wednesdays on Prime Video. Check back next week as we recap the action of each episode right here. Have a comment or a theory? Share it with us in the comments!