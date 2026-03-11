Cross season 2, episode 7 recap: Tough truths

When we open ourselves up to others, it can lead to rich relationships. But if those others don’t have good motives, it can also leave us vulnerable. For a couple of our heroes on Cross season 2, those vulnerabilities came into play in the penultimate episode of the season, “Winnow.” We also moved all the pieces in place for next week’s end game. Let’s dive in. SPOILERS BELOW.

In the background all season, John (Isaiah Mustafa) has been working on the case involving his mother, LaDonna (Deidrie Henry). He didn’t even know he had a mother. Now, he’s plunged in headlong. With the help of Detective Vega (Mercedes de la Zerda), he tracked down a lead. Turns out the real killer was a guy named T.K. When pressed, LaDonna claimed no knowledge last week.

This week Nana Mama (Juanita Jennings) finally returned from her trip. To her, John has always been like a son. But she misled him about his mother. She offered the explanation she didn’t want to see him hurt by a user. John took that to heart, which made things even more difficult when he arrived at the station.

It turned out, T.K. was short for Tyson Knight. And Tyson Knight has been living with LaDonna for quite some time. So, indeed, she did know the killer and that’s how she got caught up in things. Frustrated at the deception, John offered his mother a chance to come clean. Instead, she doubled down on protecting T.K. She was just using John. So, he cut her loose and had to walk away.

For Craig (Alona Tal), finding the answer about the files turned out to be enough. Her boss (Ben Watkins) showed up and let her know she was in the clear. He even came to offer her a promotion to Assistant Director in Charger. But Craig wants answers. She wants Mastermind, the one who put her in jeopardy and decided to test her.

Her boss doesn’t offer that up, but he lets a detail slip. So, Craig determines that her friend Margaret (Tracy Michailidis) is not only still alive, but actually the one pulling the strings. She takes the promotion and sets Bobby Trey (Johnny Ray Gill) to find Margaret.

L-R Matthew Lillard as Lance Durand, Lou Jurgens as Nat Gancarz, Alona Tal as Kayla Craig, Aldis Hodge as Alex Cross. Photo Courtesy of Ian Watson/Prime Video

Rebecca makes an offer to the final four

With Jelani (Akim Black) dead, there are four targets left. Lance Durand (Matthew Lillard) and his security chief Nat (Lou Jurgens) along with Griff (Stuart Hughes) and Nuri (Mira Simham). The FBI stashes them on a military base for safekeeping before turning over tactical command to Cross and the D.C. Metro Police. That doesn’t sit well with Craig, who lets Cross know it.

But Rebecca (Jeanie Mason) has made an offer to the four. They confess or give her $20 million. She calls to find out the response, and when they say neither, she uses a remote tool to disrupt Nuri’s pacemaker, killing her. In response, Griff flees and slips his FBI protection. He calls Rebecca to make the deal and pay her.

When Griff tells Lance he’s making a deal, Lance isn’t pleased. He drives to Griff to convince him not to do it, but Griff has a trump card. He recorded their plans to kill Rebecca’s mother. Since Rebecca placed a listening device, she her aunt (Michelle C. Bonilla) and Donnie (Wes Chatham) learn of the recording, too. They also listen as Lance kills Griff and cuts off his fingers to frame Rebecca.

Lance quickly dispatches Nat to get the recording, while Donnie and Clare head after it, too. Rebecca is left behind because she’s too recognizable. Cross and Craig aren’t far behind, discovering Griff’s body. They also suspect Rebecca wasn’t the killer, and trace Griff’s calls. That leads them to the hiding spot for the recording, too.

Donnie gets there first and gets the recording. Nat spots Cross and Craig, so she doesn’t try to make entry. She and Lance are on the run now, about to be exposed. Donnie has the recording, but he can’t quite get away clean. Cross wounds him, but he’s able to escape. That doesn’t end up meaning much.

As Donnie approaches the truck, Clare drops him with a shot to the head. Donnie is dead, despite his loyalty and service. Clare takes the recording, unwilling to let Rebecca hear it or let anything take Rebecca out of her mission. She even tells Rebecca it was Cross who killed Donnie, which should make things tense when those two meet again.

Thoughts on Cross season 2, episode 7

We’ve had a lot of subplots this season but all of it is coming to a close. This penultimate episode seemingly ended the story with John and his mother and the trouble for Agent Craig. That leaves just the big pieces remaining for the finale next week. It also leaves the potential aftermath, including the Cross family, Alex Cross’s love life, and any lingering tension between our leads. In short, it should be an explosive end.

Cross streams Wednesdays on Prime Video.