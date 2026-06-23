Cross season 3 adds Sons of Anarchy veteran in a top role

Cross season 3 just added a major new character, but are they friend or foe?

Production on Cross season 3 is officially underway, and per Deadline, Ron Perlman has just been cast in a recurring role. This will be a reunion of Perlman and showrunner Ben Watkins, who worked together on the Prime Video drama Hand of God.

According to the character description, Perlman will play “Herschel Zamora, who is a cop first and everything else second. Following a series of troubling work-related incidents, Officer Zamora is referred to Dr. Alex Cross (Aldis Hodge) for therapy. As Cross digs deeper, he realizes Zamora may be concealing something far more troubling than PTSD.”

That hints that perhaps Zamora could be the villain for the third season. It can also be that Zamora is a decent cop who’s gotten too deep into his work and might be connected to a larger crime. It adds more mystery to the series.

Cross has become one of Prime Video’s top hit shows. It’s based on the novels by James Patterson, focusing on Alex Cross (Aldis Hodge), a top Washington D.C. homicide detective tracking the most dangerous criminals. A psychologist as well as a cop, Cross often has to delve deep and go against his superiors to see justice done.

Aldis Hodge as Alex Cross

While the Alex Cross series has a whopping 34 entries, the Prime Video series doesn’t adapt any of them. Instead, it features Cross tackling original mysteries and top-level crimes. The first season had him tracking a twisted serial killer, while season 2 focused on a society hunting the rich and powerful, which exposed a greater scandal.

Besides Hodge, the regular cast includes Isaiah Mustafa, Juanita Jennings, Alona Tal, and Samantha Wilkes. The season has already added Ethan Emrbey as Federick, a charismatic sobriety coach, and more cast names will likely be announced.

The addition of Perlman adds a terrific face and voice to Cross. The veteran actor is well known for his roles as gruff and powerful figures in movies like Hellboy, Alien: Resurrection, Nightmare Alley, and more. In television, Perlman had a breakout role in the 1980s Beauty and the Beast series and has added roles in The Magnificent Seven, StartUp, The Capture, and most notably playing Clay in Sons of Anarchy. That’s not mentioning his countless voice roles in animated projects.

Perlman is a perfect figure to play a bitter elder cop who’s hiding secrets. He can be charismatic, show flashes of anger, and keep the audience questioning whose side he’s on. Perlman could play either the hero or villain, but seeing him match up with or against Cross should be terrific.

We have to wait a while for season 3, but Perlman’s addition makes Cross look even better.

The first two seasons of Cross are streaming on Prime Video.