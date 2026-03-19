Cross season 3 is officially in the works on Prime Video

Cross season 2 just came to an end on Prime Video, and now, a decision has been made about the future of the crime drama.

Just hours after Prime Video dropped the season 2 finale of Cross, the streamer made the announcement that the crime drama will return for season 3. We love a renewal immediately after a season finale drops.

The season 3 renewal fits right in line with creator Ben Watkins and his plan, which he has spoken a few times, for four seasons of Cross.

The season 3 renewal's press release included a statement from Peter Friedlander, Head of Global Television at Amazon MGM Studios, about how much faith the streamer had in the show and its future under star Aldis Hodge.

“From the beginning, Cross has captivated audiences with its layered characters, pulse-pounding suspense and emotionally grounded storytelling. Aldis has delivered a definitive portrayal of Alex Cross, anchoring the series with depth, intelligence and heart. We’re thrilled to continue this journey with Ben, our collaborators at Paramount Television Studios and the rest of the incredible cast to bring even more of James Patterson’s iconic world to our global Prime Video audience.”

For those who don't know, Cross is based on the long-running novels by superstar author James Patterson, Cross is an original tale starring Aldis Hodge as Alex Cross, a brilliant psychologist/cop working dangerous cases.

The first season in 2024 was a smash and, per TV Insider, its season 2 numbers were even better. It amassed 40 million viewers globally in its first 20 days on the streamer, ranking as the third-most-watched premiere on the service in 2025, and reached No. 1 on Prime Video in more than 100 countries. Cross also ranked in the Top 10 of all original series during the week of its Season 2 premiere, per Nielsen stats.

Renewing the show for a third season was a no-brainer. Fans are happy, especially given the stunning end of season 2 paving the way for new adventures!

Aldis Hodge as Alex Cross & Isaiah Mustafa as John Sampson. Photo Courtesy of Ian Watson/Prime Video

How the Cross season 2 ending sets up season 3

Spoilers ahead for the Cross season 2 ending!

The season 2 finale had Cross investigating attacks on billionaires, including Lance Durand (Matthew Lillard). They were the work of Rebecca/Luz (Jeanine Mason), seeking revenge for Durand secretly being part of a cabal working a human trafficking operation. Luz seemingly died as Cross discovered the higher-ups were ready to cover up Durand’s actions for some technology he was developing.

Thankfully, Cross was able to convince Senator Pete Ashford (Josh Peck) to expose Durand and have him arrested. However, the whole thing broke Cross’ faith in the system and the season ended with him turning in his badge.

In an interview with TV Insider, Hodge shared how that last scene showed Cross at a serious crossroads after this.

“I think Cross made an intentional choice, not necessarily to give up, but to walk away from a system that he could not fix. He still, in his mind, represents what he thinks justice is. He’s going to find a different route to represent said justice. “But I think we shed light on the truth of, ‘What is justice?’ It is not what is sold to us. Justice is sometimes not even found in law. Sometimes the measure of equality has to be met by changing laws. For any means of equality to be met, laws have to be changed. So I think we’re reflecting the nature of the casualties left behind in the wake of not representing justice in its true intent. And I think that we have those conversations through the actions of these characters.”

In the novels, Cross eventually leaves the police force to become a private consultant, using his psychology skills to help the police, FBI and others. It’s likely season 3 will follow that path as Cross tries to help people without being hidebound by the system. We can still get the regular cast as Cross becomes a police consultant and handles his own family issues.

That season likely won’t hit until next year but at least fans of Cross know the future is bright after that amazing finale!

Stay tuned for more news about Cross season 3! You can watch the first two seasons on Prime Video right now.