Dan Levy's upcoming Netflix comedy series gets major filming update

We're getting closer and closer to the first new show from Dan Levy since his Emmy Award-winning fan-favorite Schitt's Creek ended in 2020. Back in 2021, Levy signed an overall deal with Netflix, which has so far resulted in his feature directorial debut Good Grief, which he also starred in. Next up, Levy stars in the upcoming comedy series, which is allegedly titled Big Mistakes.

Netflix announced the comedy series from co-creators Levy and Rachel Sennott during the company's Upfronts presentation in May 2025, though the show's title hasn't been officially confirmed by Levy or the streamer. In addition to Levy starring in the series, he'll be joined by Taylor Ortega and Laurie Metcalf. A new update reveals that filming begins very soon!

Netflix comedy series starring Dan Levy starts filming in August

According to What's on Netflix, filming on the series starts on Aug. 1, 2025 and continues through Oct. 9, 2025, per a listing in the latest issue of Production Weekly. Netflix had previously stated that the comedy series would commence production this year, but now we know exactly when cameras start rolling! We'll have to wait for further updates directly from Levy and Netflix themselves.

Dan Levy - 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Red Carpet | Cindy Ord/VF25/GettyImages

The eight-episode comedy is described by Netflix as a "wildly dysfunctional, hilariously chaotic ride" about a pair of siblings, played by Levy and Ortega, who are blackmailed and become involved in organized crime. But these aren't your typical siblings. Per the synopsis, they are "deeply incapable." It's giving David and Alexis Rose 2.0, but this time, they're breaking bad. Deadline confirms that Metcalf will play their mother, but Levy did as well in his statement:

"I’m so excited to be bringing this truly chaotic family story to life with Netflix. Thrilled with the team we’re building both behind the scenes and in front of the camera. Taylor Ortega is going to become a household name and it’s been my life’s mission to get to call Laurie Metcalf ‘mother.' Looking forward to getting to share this with everyone," Levy said via Netflix's Tudum.

While Levy will star and act as the showrunner, as the lore goes, he was originally intended to star alongside co-creator Sennott. However, since the latter's HBO comedy series was picked up, she could no longer star in the Netflix comedy. The series also underwent a significant shakeup in the writer's room, according to Deadline, though found Levy revamping the show's staff to help find the right creative vision and the perfect balance between its two genres.

As the series preps to begin filming in August, we will likely hear plenty more updates, particularly casting news that further fleshes out the main and recurring cast members. Obviously, all of us Schitt's Creek fans are keeping our fingers crossed for some surprise guest appearances from the show's cast. If he's dragging his feet on a movie, hopefully Levy can give us a mini on-screen reunion with a few of his Schitt's Creek costars in his new show.

Now that we know Levy's new show will begin filming later this summer and will wrap before the end of the year, we can pretty much toss out any hope of the show making its premiere in 2025. While there's a chance we could see the comedy debut sometime in early 2026, our prediction would be for Netflix to drop the series in either the spring or in early summer 2026. For now, stay tuned for the latest details shared about Big Mistakes and more Netflix original series!

