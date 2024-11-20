Dancing with the Stars season 33 semifinals, week 8 scorecard: Who was eliminated on DWTS? (Live updates)
By Sandy C.
We have reached the semifinals, ya’ll! It’s Week 8 of Dancing with the Stars season 33, and the team's performances were magical! We love to see it! But it makes eliminations even tougher to get through. There were five teams at the beginning of the episode, who made it to the end? Find out below!
Spoiler alert! If you have not yet watched Dancing with the Stars season 33, stream it now on Disney+ before reading ahead as we will reveal the updated scorecard and the team eliminated.
The Week 8 challenge is to perform one unlearned ballroom dance and one unlearned Latin dance. Can you say spicy? I’m all for an upbeat, fun night. Now, let’s get those scores! Below, find a quick list of the teams scores after both of their performances, followed by a more detailed scorecard for each team.
DWTS season 33 week 8 (semifinals) scores
- Stephen and Rylee: 53
- Danny and Witney: 54
- Ilona and Alan: 57
- Chandler and Brandon: 58
- Joey and Jenna: 58
Chandler and Brandon week 8 score: 58
Chandler and Brandon kicked off the week with a salsa to “Spicy Margarita” by Jason Derulo and Michael Buble. What a way to start the night! For this dance, the duo received a 29, just one point short of a 30! Derek Hough just had a few things to say about it. Chandler and Brandon returned to perform a foxtrot to “Too Sweet” by Hozier. The result? Just as amazing as the first dance! Carrie Ann had a few things to say, so we already know they aren't getting a 30. Chandler and Brandon scored a 29 -- for a total of 58.
Joey and Jenna week 8 score: 58
Joey and Jenna make a fantastic team. They look great together and work well, too! Their first performance was a foxtrot to “I Won’t Dance” by Erin Boheme featuring District 78. The judges LOVED it! So, of course, the couple scored a 30 for their first dance. The duo returned to dance a paso doble to “Come Together” by Lennon and McCartney. Did they score another 30 the second time around? Sadly, no, but a 28 isn't too shabby -- for a total of 58.
Ilona and Alan week 8 score: 57
This is the most powerful Ilona has ever looked! The confidence in making it to the semifinals is definitely showing! Ilona and Alan’s first dance was a spicy paso doble to “Unholy (orchestral Version)” by Sam Smith and Kim Petras. We loved it! But how did the judges feel about it? Yes! The duo even received a 10 from Derek.
Next, Ilona and Alan danced the viennese waltz to "Golden Hour" by Jvke. This dance was a slow, beautiful one, and Carrie Ann had great things to say about Ilona's performance. They scored a 29 -- for a total of 57.
Danny and Witney week 8 score: 54
Danny and Witney took on the viennese waltz to "Gravity" by John Mayer. It was a beautiful performance and the judges agreed! The duo received a nine from each judge for a total of 27. The duo packed on chemistry in their second dance, which was a salsa to "I Like It" by Cardi B, Bad Bunny, and J. Balvin. They scored another 27 for a total of 54.
Stephen and Rylee week 8 score: 53
Say it ain't so! How did fan favorite Stephen and Rylee score the lowest score? A 25 at the semifinals? Stephen did not put his best foot forward in the first dance, a cha-cha-cha to "Bailar" by Deorro featuring Elvis Crespo. Let's hope the couple comes back with better energy in the second dance.
Stephen and Rylee danced the tango to "Sweet Disposition" by The Temper Trap. This was Stephen' chance to impress the judges after failing to do so in the first dance. How did they do? Well, Stephen lost his glasses during the dance, but a 10 from Carrie Ann makes it worth it! They scored a 28 -- for a total of 53.
Who was eliminated on week 8?
Danny and Witney was the first safe couple, followed by Joey and Jenna, and then Chandler and Brandon. This means that the bottom two were Ilona and Alan and Stephen and Rylee. And eliminated was -- both teams! That's right, there was no elimination this week. All five teams will be competing in the finale.