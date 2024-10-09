Dancing with the Stars season 33 week 3 Night 2 scorecard: Who went home on DWTS? (Live updates)
By Sandy C.
Follow along as we update the Dancing with the Stars dances, scores, and elimination live as it happens!
Ready to rock out? Dancing with the Stars season 33 week 3 continued with Nigth 2 on Tuesday, Oct. 8 – Hair Metal Night. This week featured a double night of musical numbers. On the first night, Soul Train Night, Rosie Perez joined the panel as a guest judge. For Hair Metal Night, Gene Simmons (bassist and co-lead singer of Kiss) sat alongside Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tronioli.
The first night didn’t send anyone home. All of the scores were added to Night 2, as well as the votes from fans, to decide who would be eliminated. Missed the second night of performances? We’ve got your back! Below, we share the dance style, song, and scores from each team. At the bottom, we reveal who was sent home.
Spoiler alert! Before you read on, please note there are spoilers ahead if you missed DWTS season 33 week 3 Night 2. Go stream the episode on Disney+ before reading below.
Danny and Witney’s week 3 night 2 score is 30
Danny and Witney kicked the night off with the paso doble to “Livin’ on a Prayer” by Bon Jovi. Their performance was fine, but it could have been a lot more fun – and the judges made note of this. They each gave him a seven except for Gene Simmons, who enthusiastically waved a nine.
Reginald and Emma’s week 3 night 2 score is 21
Sweet, sweet Reginald! This may be his last week because come on…let’s give this guy a break! A true hero for taking on this challenge in the first place, but let’s let him rest. Reginald did his best but barely moved a muscle. He and his partner Emma danced the cha-cha-cha to “I Wanna Rock” by Twisted Sister.
Chandler and Brandon’s week 3 night 2 score is 33
After a sleepy number from Reginald and Emma, Chandler and Brandon brought the party back to life with the jive to “We’re Not Gonna Take It” by Twisted Sister. This was such a fun dance, Chandler was amazing, she gave it her all and it showed. I wasn’t a fan of how much criticism she received from the judges…were they not watching? A 33 is great, though! Happy for this duo.
Brooks and Gleb's week 3 night 2 score is 33
Are Brooks and Gleb leaning a little too much on sex appeal? I definitely think so. And it is not working on the judges. Week 3 night 1 did not go well for them, but Brooks and Gleb did a lot better on night 2. The dance partners danced the cha-cha-cha to “Nothing’ But a Good Time” from Poison" and scored a 33.
Stephen and Rylee's week 3 night 2 score is 33
Stephen and Rylee are my favorite couple! I know, I know, I say that for several couples this season. But it's not easy, guys! They did so good this week! One thing is for sure, they have so much fun on the dance floor and are a joy to watch. Stephen and Rylee danced the foxtrot to "Here I Go Again" from Whitesnake.
Dwight and Daniella's week 3 night 2 score is 29
What a redemption! Dwight and Daniella didn't have a great night on Monday (Soul Train Night), but the show goes on! For Night 2, Dwight and Daniella danced the paso doble to "Walk This Way" from Aerosmith. The duo scored a 29, which is lower than I think they deserve, but they did improve significantly.
Eric and Britt's week 3 night 2 score is 22
Yikes! Not the best dance from Eric and Britt. Just like Reginald, Eric needs to go home and rest. The duo danced the paso doble to "Cherry Pie" by Warrant. Eric gave it his all as Eric always does, but it just wasn't enough to impress the judges.
Ilona and Alan's week 3 night 2 score is 26
Sweet baby Ilona! She did wonderful, but did forgot a move that threw her off for a second. A human error. It happens. I wish the judges would have mentioned it once and let it go instead of pointing it out again and again. Even Julianne Hough had something to say about it. Mistakes happen, guys! Ilona and Alan danced the jive to "Cum On Feel the Noize" by Quiet Riot.
Jenn and Sasha's week 3 night 2 score is 31
Jenn and Sasha brought the fun when they danced the paso doble to "The Final Countdown" by Europe. A very fun performance. What's up with the scores Gene Simmons is giving out? They are all over the place, either too high or too low. Jenn and Sasha deserved better than a seven from him.
Phaedra and Val's week 3 night 2 score is 26
Phaedra and Val danced the paso doble to "You Give Love a Bad Name" by Bon Jovi. Phaedra didn't only look like a rockstar, but she danced like one, too! Can someone wake Gene Simmons up? That five he gave Phaedra and Val was so uncalled for! The expert judges were happy to give the couple a seven for a total of 26.
Joey and Jenna's week 3 night 2 score is 39
Did Dancing with the Stars save the best for last? We think so! Joey and Jenna impressed the crowd with a stellar performance of the tango to "Rock You Like a Hurricane" by Scorpions. The judges panel only had 9's to show, giving Joey a total of a 39.
Who was eliminated on DWTS season 33 week 3 night 2?
Drumroll please...the three bottom couples were: Reginald and Emma, Eric and Britt, and Ilona and Alan. Luckily, Ilona and Alan were saved and will return next week! Reginald and Eric were sent home. We're so proud of both!