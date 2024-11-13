Dancing with the Stars season 33 week 7 scorecard: Who was eliminated on DWTS? (Live updates)
By Sandy C.
Dancing with the Stars kicked things off with the pros dancing to Beyonce’s “Crazy in Love.” This is the 500th episode of the iconic dancing competition show, so of course they had to do it big! And the celebrations didn’t stop there. But let’s not forget – as magical as the episode was, someone was still sent home at the end of it all.
ABC’s Dancing with the Stars skipped last week due to the U.S. presidential election, but it’s back tonight (Nov. 12) and ready to pick up where they left us. This week, to celebrate the show’s 500th episode, the performances were dances that are inspired by memorable dance numbers from previous seasons. But before we get the scores, here’s your one and only spoiler alert!
Spoiler warning: If you have not yet watched the latest episode of Dancing with the Stars, go stream it on Disney+ before you read on.
Are you all caught up? Okay, good! Now, let’s see those scores! Below you’ll find a breakdown of the couple’s scores. If you are in a rush? For a quick list, scroll to the bottom.
Joey and Jenna week 7 score: 55
Joey and Jenna performed a contemporary dance to “Work Song” by Hozier. This dance was inspired by Riker Lynch and Allison Holker’s season 20 performance. The judges were a bit divided on this one! Carrie Ann offered helpful criticism, but it was a big 10 from Derek. Joey and Jenna received a total of 28. I thought their score would be much lower than Carrie Ann's, so I’m confused by the nine when she had so much to say about it. One thing’s for sure, the couple has come a long way, and we’re so proud! From the Instant Dance Challenge, the duo got a 27 -- for a total of 55.
Danny and Witney week 7 score: 51
What a rollercoaster it has been for Danny and Witney since the couple started this competition. They just can't seem to get on top and stay there. I thought they would get a 10 this week (two, really), but it was all 9's for a total of 27. Danny and Witney performed the quickstep to "Hey Pachuco" by Royal Crown Revue. This dance was inspired by Helio Castroneves and Julianne Hough from season 5. From the Instant Dance Challenge, Danny and Witney got a 24 -- for a total of 51.
Dwight and Daniella week 7 score: 48
Guys, I mean no disrespect, but who else is surprised that Dwight and Daniella are still here? I sure am, and they are one of my favorite couples this season. However, I feel like this wasn't their best dance. I was just expecting more movement from Dwight. The judges disagree though, because they loved it! Well, maybe not Carrie Ann, but still! Dwight and Daniella performed the argentine tango to "Santa Maria (del Buen Ayre)" by Gotan Project. This was inspired by James Hinchcliffe and Sharna Burgess from season 23.
Dwight and Daniella danced the paso doble to "Victorious" by Panic! at the Disco. This Instant Dance Challenge earned the couple a 22 due to a few mistakes. Their total this week is a 48.
Stephen and Rylee week 7 score: 54
Stephen and Rylee took over the stage next with the viennese waltz to "Glimpse of Us" by Joji. This dance was inspired by Charli D'Amelio and Mark Ballas from season 31, which is actually one of my favorite dances by the way. Stephen and Rylee were so close to a perfect score! But Bruno kept the couple from a 30, giving them a nine. For their Instant Dance, Stephen and Rylee got to dance the jive to "Love is Embarrassing" by Olivia Rodrigo. The duo received a 25 from this performance.
Chandler and Brandon week 7 score: 60
Chandler and Brandon danced the argentine tango to "Para Te" from Appart. This performance was inspired by Kellie Pickler and Derek Hough from season 16. Okay wait, who is the pro here? Because Chandler did amazing! The leg work, the attitude, Chandler delivered. Carrie Ann even called Chandler the most powerful contestant this season. No lies! The couple got a perfect 30! Did their second dance, the Instant Dance Challenge, also get a perfect score? Yes!
Ilona and Alan week 7 score: 52
Much like Dwight and Daniella, Ilona and Alan have also had a rollercoaster of a season. Last week, they were at the bottom. Did they recover? The couple danced the quickstep to "Chuck Berry" by Pharrell Williams. This dance was inspired by Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold from season 25. Instant Dance Challenge time! The couple scored a 24 for a total of 52.
DWTS season 33 week 7 scores
*These scores include the bonus points from the Instant Dance Challenge.
- Dwight and Daniella: 48
- Danny and Witney: 51
- Ilona and Alan: 52
- Stephen and Rylee: 54
- Joey and Jenna: 55
- Chandler and Brandon: 60
Who was eliminated?
The first couple named safe, was Ilona and Alan, followed by Stephen and Rylee, and then Danny and Witney. From the remaining three couples, the one eliminated was Dwight and Daniella.