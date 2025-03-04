Daredevil: Born Again episode release times on Disney+ (weekly release schedule)

Guess who's back? After six years away from the small screen, Daredevil returns in a brand-new continuation series on Disney+ that Marvel fans simply can't wait to watch each week. It's also been 10 years since Daredevil first made its premiere on Netflix in 2015, so it's been a long time coming for all of the fans who wanted the next chapter. Well, here comes Daredevil: Born Again.

The new Disney+ original series brings back many of the characters and cast members fans know and love, of course including Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock, a.k.a. the titular character Daredevil. Now taking place in the proper Marvel Cinematic Universe, Daredevil: Born Again is an exciting fresh start for the character as we meet him years after the events of the Netflix series.

Thankfully, Disney+ has already doubled down on Daredevil: Born Again with a two-season order. That's right, after the series premieres in March 2025 and rolls through its nine episodes, there will be eight more set to premiere sometime in 2026. But before we get too ahead of ourselves with season 2, it's time for fans to dive into season 1. But when do new episodes of the show drop?

Daredevil/Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) in Marvel Television's DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN, exclusively on Disney+ | Photo by Giovanni Rufino. © 2024 MARVEL

Daredevil: Born Again release time and weekly schedule

The new era of Daredevil premieres on Disney+ on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. Daredevil: Born Again debuts with two new episodes on March 4, and the episodes will be released at 9 p.m. ET, which is 6 p.m. PT. It's the perfect time for both coasts of the United States to check out the two-episode premiere during primetime. New episodes will be released weekly on Tuesdays.

Disney+ has set a primetime drop for the series, which helps make streaming series appointment television and builds a community of people watching at the same time. It's a tactic that honors traditional linear television and boosts viewership, such as with the popular shows The White Lotus, Severance, and Paradise. Fans can watch, react, and discuss at the same time.

For a closer look at Daredevil: Born Again's episode release times, check out our handy guide to when new episodes drop based on time zones in the US as well as the UK:

Location Release Time Release Date Hawaii 3:00 p.m. HST Tuesday, March 4 Alaska 5:00 p.m. AKDT Tuesday, March 4 West Coast of the U.S. 6:00 p.m. PT Tuesday, March 4 Mountain Time (US) 7:00 p.m. MT Tuesday, March 4 Central Time (US) 8:00 p.m. CT Tuesday, March 4 East Coast of the U.S. 9:00 p.m. ET Tuesday, March 4 UK 2 a.m. GMT Wednesday, March 5

While the show premieres with two episodes, there won't always be two episodes dropped per week. Most weeks only feature one new episode of Daredevil: Born Again, though on March 25, Disney+ will again release two episodes at once with episode 5 and 6. After the show's second double drop, the release schedule resumes its once weekly cadence until the season finale on April 15.

Check out the full Daredevil: Born Again season 1 weekly release schedule:

Episode # Release Date Episode 1 Tuesday, March 4 Episode 2 Tuesday, March 4 Episode 3 Tuesday, March 11 Episode 4 Tuesday, March 18 Episode 5 Tuesday, March 25 Episode 6 Tuesday, March 25 Episode 7 Tuesday, April 1 Episode 8 Tuesday, April 8 Episode 9 Tuesday, April 15

Don't worry about missing Daredevil for too long after the season finale in April 2025. As mentioned before, Disney+ has already ordered a second season, which films between February and July for a release sometime in 2026. Hopefully, season 2 makes its premiere as soon as possible in 2026 and we don't have to wait over a year. Let's hope, too, that there are more seasons to come!

Before diving into the series on March 4 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT, watch the trailer in the video below.

Watch Daredevil: Born Again only on Disney+.