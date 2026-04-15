Daredevil: Born Again season 2 episode 5 recap: A shocking death changes everything for Fisk

After a stellar episode last week, Daredevil: Born Again continues a strong streak with episode 5. With the shocking cliffhanger that episode 4 left on, fans were treated to the immediate aftermath, plus some looks back into the past.

With some fan favorites appearing in this episode, audiences were given a look back at the original Netflix show while still progressing the plot of Born Again.

Vanessa Fisk (Ayelet Zurer) in Marvel Television's DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN SEASON 2, exclusively on Disney+. Photo by Jojo Whilden. © 2026 MARVEL. | Marvel

Vanessa is taken to the hospital

After the fight at the gym, Vanessa was struck in the side of the head by a shard of glass, thrown by Bullseye. When Bullseye and Vigilante escaped, Fisk rushed Vanessa to the hospital. Nurses immediately try to stabilize her, but Fisk wants to stay at her side. He's forced out of the way by a nurse as Vanessa is taken further into the emergency room.

Hours later, when she's stabilized, Powell finds Fisk sitting at Vanessa's bedside. She's unconscious but stable. Powell says that they're searching the city for Daredevil and Bullseye. Fisk says he wants them found, giving Powell permission to use whatever he needs, so long as he brings back the vigilantes alive.

In the waiting room, Daniel handles calls from reporters wanting to know about Vanessa's condition. He receives a text from BB wanting to speak with him in private. She found out which hospital Vanessa was taken to and snuck in. Daniel goes to meet her, and BB asks him about Vanessa's condition. She wants to get her report straight, but Daniel gets irritated at her. She's using him for insider information on Vanessa, and this puts a strain on their relationship. BB senses that Daniel's upset and hugs him as an apology. Daniel reveals to her that Vanessa is in critical condition, and BB thanks him, leaving the hospital.

In the hospital room, Fisk meets with Vanessa's doctor. He says that Vanessa's in a very precarious position, but he's optimistic about the surgery. Vanessa is taken away to be operated on, leaving Fisk alone to wait.

In Vanessa's mind, she imagines herself standing on the beach with Fisk. They're both dressed in white and holding hands, as if on a vacation. The vision shifts to a memory of when Vanessa first encountered the 'Rabbit in a Snow Storm' painting. Fans will instantly recognize this white painting, as it was a central part of Fisk's story and how the two first met. Vanessa sees something in the painting that no one else does, knowing that it only takes the right person to be moved by such a work of art.

(L-R) Matt Murdock/Daredevil (Charlie Cox) and Ben Pointsdexter/Bullesye (Wilson Bethel) in Marvel Television's DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN SEASON 2, exclusively on Disney+. Photo by Jojo Whilden. © 2026 MARVEL. | Marve

Daredevil and Bullseye are on the run and Matt remembers the past

Per Fisk's orders, the AVTF searches the streets for Daredevil and Bullseye. The two vigilantes duck into a kitchen, receiving help from the workers to access a tunnel. Bullseye wants Daredevil to leave him behind, but Daredevil refuses. Bullseye talks of balance, how if Vanessa dies, it will balance the scales. She had him kill Foggy, and now she might be dead too. At Foggy's mention, Daredevil slams Bullseye into the wall, telling him not to say his dead friend's name.

In a flashback, we see Matt and Foggy together once again. This takes place years ago, before they established their law firm together. The two discuss a case they're working on, stating that they just need a signature from their client and that they don't want the case to be taken to trial. Upon seeing the client, Foggy falters. He knows the man, Ray, the older brother of his childhood best friend.

Matt and Foggy talk to Ray about his options. Ray was accused of drug dealing and weapons smuggling and faces five years in prison. Matt mentions that he could get three years if he's on good behavior, but Ray disputes this. He claims that there are people inside prison waiting to kill him and that he won't last 24 hours if he's in jail. He wants to take the case to trial, despite Matt and Foggy's claims that this is an unwise decision. They leave without the signature they needed.

In a car, Fisk and Wesley drive around the city. Wesley receives a phone call about Ray, reporting that the man won't be imprisoned immediately. Wesley promises to Fisk that he will take care of it, calling another person for help.

Matt and Foggy return to work at the DA's office, where their boss reprimands them for their job with Ray. It should have been an easy close, but now the case is dragged on, and their boss is unhappy. Matt and Foggy look into the case and eventually find out that the warrant against Ray was invalid, as the address was written incorrectly. That makes the case admissible, but the two debate on whether they should let Ray get away with his crimes. Matt doesn't think Ray should get off without punishment, but Foggy wants to do the right thing. If Ray gets killed in prison, it will be on them for putting him in jail when they could have freed him. Foggy wants to be merciful and give Ray a second chance.

(L-R) Buck Cashman (Arty Froushan) and Daniel Blake (Michael Gandolfini) in Marvel Television's DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN, exclusively on Disney+. Photo courtesy of Marvel Television. © 2025 MARVEL. | Marvel

Daniel and Buck take a drive

Back at the hospital, Daniel goes to get a cup of coffee when he hears a news report reveal that Vanessa is in critical condition, revealing the name of the hospital. BB had spilled the information, and now new reporters are desperate to find out more. A reporter sneaks past security and begins to ask Daniel questions about Vanessa, but Buck stops him. He intimidates the man into leaving, saving Daniel from the man's harrassment. Daniel thanks him, and Buck offers to take Daniel out for a bit.

In the car, Daniel and Buck chat as they drive. Buck reveals that they're going to Albany, which surprises Daniel. He mentions how Daniel found out about Buck's past in Regiment 22 in Afghanistan, talking about how important loyalty is. He insinuates that Daniel leaked the information, which he denies. They pull off into a hardware store, and Daniel asks if he's in trouble, but Buck only tells him to stay in the car. While Buck is in the store, Daniel panics. When Buck comes back out, he's carrying a shovel and a handsaw.

Buck and Daniel drive more and pull off into a forest. Daniel believes that Buck took him out here to kill him and begins to plead for his life. He says he'll disappear, that he'll never be heard from again. Buck orders Daniel to get out of the car and talks again about loyalty. He says that they work for a man who can change lives and that all it takes is true loyalty. He opens the trunk and reveals a dead body they're going to bury in the forest, asking Daniel if he'd prefer the handsaw or the shovel.

Matt Murdock/Daredevil (Charlie Cox) in Marvel Television's DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN, exclusively on Disney+. Photo by Jojo Whilden. © 2026 MARVEL. | Marvel

Daredevil and Bullseye hide in the church

The two vigilantes hide in the Catholic church and sit in the pews. Bullseye says that if Vanessa dies, Fisk will hunt him down and kill him. Daredevil says that he'll be hunted, too, and that Fisk's control over the city will only tighten. Bullseye begins to talk about how he doesn't think anything matters. Killing people, saving people, being a lawyer or an assassin—it doesn't matter. He believes that people are who they are and that nothing really makes a difference in the long run. The priest from earlier this season approaches them and says that the task force knows they're hiding out in the church.

As Daredevil and Bullseye hide in a closet, the priest opens the door. Powell and the task force ask if there are any vigilantes here, and the priest denies any knowledge. The AVTF force their way in to search for Daredevil and Bullseye. In the closet, Bullseye tells Daredevil to leave him. Daredevil hesitates, knowing they can't both escape, and decides to flee, leaving Bullseye behind.

Back in the flashback, Ray is released from custody when the case is dismissed. Later that night, Foggy shows up at Ray's apartment. He hands Ray a wad of cash, money he and Matt had been saving to start their own firm. He wants Ray to leave town and start over again. Ray is hesitant, but he takes the money.

It's revealed that Wesley was speaking to Buck. He has a task for him, wanting Buck to take out Ray. Buck arrives at Ray's apartment, pulling out his gun, but when he enters, Buck finds the apartment empty.

Matt had followed Foggy to Ray's apartment, jovially confronting him about his absence. Foggy admits to giving their money to Ray, claiming he has faith that this could be a new start for him. He believes in mercy, even to those who might not deserve it. This memory triggers something in Daredevil, who can't leave Bullseye behind in good conscience. As the AVTF storms the church, Daredevil sneaks back in and carries Bullseye out to safety. He takes Bullseye to Frank's secret hideout, where Karen is training. He's going to help Bullseye, even though he might not deserve it.

Vanessa Fisk (Ayelet Zurer) in Marvel Television's DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN SEASON 2, exclusively on Disney+. Photo by Jojo Whilden. © 2026 MARVEL. | Marve

Fisk and Vanessa reunite

Back in the hospital, Fisk sits by Vanessa's side. Vanessa begins to stir, reaching for Fisk's hand. She's finally awake, and Fisk cries with relief that she's alright. Vanessa is shocked by her husband's reaction, not fully aware of what happened or where she is. She asks for pinapple juice, but Fisk tells her she doesn't like it. Still, she wants one, and Fisk orders a nurse to fetch his wife her drink.

Later, the two sit together, and Vanessa asks Fisk to tell her a story. He asks what she wants to hear, and she says she wants to hear the story of how they first met. Fisk reminisces on the first time he saw her in the art gallery, and the two laugh over how much money Fisk spent on the white painting. Fisk says he would have spent any amount of money, as it is what brought them together.

The sweet moment is halted when Vanessa asks Fisk to tell her a story, repeating her request without realizing it. It appears her injuries were more extreme, and Vanessa begins to convulse, unable to speak. Fisk calls out for help as nurses try and stabilize her. Vanessa's mind flashes to when she was young, when she first saw Fisk, but it all fades as Vanessa flatlines in the hospital. Fisk sobs as the sound of beach waves plays over the credits.

What's next in Daredevil: Born Again season 2 episode 6?

As many fans predicted, Vanessa did die after her injury. It's likely that this will be Fisk's tipping point, and his revenge against Daredevil and Bullseye will put the city in more peril. Now that Bullseye is in hiding with Daredevil and Karen, it's likely we'll see Matt and Karen debate over Bullseye's fate. Karen has been clear about her hatred towards Dex, and likely won't be easily convinced into helping him.

As these last three episodes march towards the season's finale, audiences will continue to see the stakes be raised. Without Vanessa, Fisk won't have any reason to hold back in his war against vigilantes, and the fate of New York will be up in the air once again.

Watch Daredevil: Born Again season 2 episode 6 on Tuesday, April 21.