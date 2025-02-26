Dark Winds gets exciting renewal news ahead of season 3 premiere

One of AMC’s best current hits Dark Winds gets a renewal ahead of its season 3 premiere on March 9. It’s a series based on the books of Tony Hillerman. There are 26 books based on the Joe Leaphorn and Jim Chee series. With that being said, there are many potential seasons that could occur for this sensational crime drama. Dark Winds and AMC have a lot of source material to work with. I’ve always said the sky is the limit for Dark Winds, and it looks like AMC is seconding that sentiment.

The show has everything you’d want for a crime thriller, sometimes meeting a horror’s end. Conflict and also deep bonds between colleagues. Entertaining relationships between locals. A deep love story like that between Joe and Emma Leaphorn. But also not perfection. It’s not easy to be married to a man that is married to the law, and you see them go through their ups and downs.

In reaction to the season 4 renewal news, star and executive producer Zahn McClarnon shared a statement:

"I’m looking forward to exploring and inhabiting the character of Joe Leaphorn once again in Season 4, and I’m excited to make my directorial debut on a show that means so much to me. I’d like to send my gratitude and appreciation to Kristin Dolan, Dan McDermott and all the hard-working folks at AMC Networks for their support and commitment to Dark Winds."

The series continues with heart-thumping action scenes. Villains in every season that must be dismantled. The most intriguing aspect of the show is the fine line between heroes and bad guys, right and wrong. Seeing those lines get blurred even by who you may consider the hero. And how these characters grapple with that, how they progress and falter. My favorite part is learning the history and culture of the Diné people.

AMC

Dark Winds takes place around 1970 and follows the career of Joe Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon) and Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon), as well as who I like to call the third musketeer of the group, Bernadette Manuelito (Jessica Matten). Together they solve mysteries behind horrific crimes on the reservation. Those crimes usually resulting in incomprehensible murders from bone-chilling personalities you would die not to cross paths with.

Season 3 kicks off six months after season 1 ended. Bernadette took on a new position at the border control. Whatever Leaphorn and Chee have coming their way, Bernie may not have much say or a way to lend a helping hand.

Jim Chee is no longer the former FBI agent looking to help where he can. He’s grown accustomed to the life he came from. Chee and Leaphorn work together on a case of two missing young boys. Bernadette Manuelito, on the other hand, will be tackling something much bigger, a potential drug smuggling ring. She may be far from home, but she hasn’t forgotten all her guidance from Joe Leaphorn.

Between The Walking Dead spinoffs and the Anne Rice series’ with the growing success of Dark Winds, AMC is in a fantastic place. I believe Dark Winds has the potential to be a fabulous franchise for years to come. Season 1 and 2 of Dark Winds has ranked up to third on Netflix for four weeks.

The eight-episode third season of Dark Winds premieres on March 9 on AMC and AMC+.