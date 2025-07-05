4 David E. Kelley shows to watch and 2 to skip

David E. Kelley is a prolific television writer and producer. And as a former attorney, he brings a lot of his own intellect to his projects, which typically involve courtroom dramas and legal thrillers.

Throughout his many years in the business, Kelley has proven himself a bona fide hitmaker with many successful series under his belt, including the acclaimed shows Big Little Lies, Ally McBeal, Boston Legal, and more. The following list highlights some of Kelley's best TV shows and a few that you can definitely skip.

Big Little Lies | HBO

Watch: Big Little Lies

I think most people would agree that Big Little Lies is probably the best of David E. Kelley's shows, or at least near the top. This Emmy-winning series is a psychological drama based on Liane Moriarty's book of the same name.

While it did encompass two seasons, the first season is truly perfect television, while season 2 was more polarizing. The show received acclaim for its compelling central mystery and its excellent cast featuring Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Alexander Skarsgård, Laura Dern, Zoë Kravitz, and more.

The Lincoln Lawyer. Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller in episode 306 | Netflix

Watch: The Lincoln Lawyer

This captivating legal drama is one of Netflix's best and most consistent shows. It's one of the streamer's only series to air regularly, meaning one season per year, something that has become increasingly rare in this era of streaming.

Based on the novels by Michael Connelly, the series follows defense attorney Mickey Haller, known for frequently working out of his Lincoln Navigator while being driven around town. Each season focuses on a different significant case.

Skip: Nine Perfect Strangers

Given the success of Big Little Lies, it's no surprise that Kelley wanted to strike gold a second time with another adapation of one of Moriarty's books. Unfortunately, this one is nowhere near as good as its predecessor. The acting is great, featuring an excellent cast for both seasons, but the mystery itself progresses way too slowly and the second season just feels like a ripoff of The White Lotus.

Anatomy of a Scandal | Netflix

Skip: Anatomy of a Scandal

This short Netflix thriller is another that Kelley adapted from a book. As a courthouse drama, Anatomy of a Scandal was well in the creator's wheelhouse, but the overall show ends up being scattered and the characters act too stupid to understand their motivations for basically anything.

The story itself is intriguing enough, following the wife of a British MP who stands accused of having an affair with his aide and later raping her, resulting in a very public and messy trial, but the writing isn't sharp enough to properly explore its themes or build tension.

BIG SKY | ABC/Anna Kooris

Skip: Big Sky

Another crime drama series, this one based on C.J. Box's The Highway series, Big Sky was an exciting premise initially as it followed two female investigators looking into a several cases in Montana, an area not often featured on TV.

As much as I loved the lead characters Jenny and Cassie, played by Katheryn Winnick and Kylie Bunbury, I didn't enjoy the show's antagonists, who were given too much screentime, in my humble opinion. The series gets a little better in latter seasons with the addition of actors like Reba McEntire and Jensen Ackles, but it ultimately always felt a little too messy and unfocused to be appointment viewing.

Gabby Beans in "Presumed Innocent" | Apple TV+

Watch: Presumed Innocent

Presumed Innocent is one of the newest shows on this list, having just debuted in 2024. The first season is a very competently made legal thriller starring Jake Gyllenhaal as a prosecutor who becomes the prime suspect in a high-profile murder investigation.

The series is based on the 1987 novel, which was previously adapted into the 1990 film of the same name, but the show does a great job of adding its own spin on the story. It was renewed for a second season, which will follow the book Dissection of a Murder by Jo Murray.

