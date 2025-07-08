Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy sets October release date on Peacock

In the past few years, some of the most popular shows on streaming services have been those centered on true crime stories. Whether they are documentaries or documentary series based on a real events or adaptations of chilling true crime stories, audiences have become engrossed in series that are ripped from the headlines. Another must-watch true crime series is coming this fall.

Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy release date on Peacock

Peacock has officially set a release date for the new true crime limited series Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy, which will premiere on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025. Rather than releasing new episodes weekly, the streaming service will drop all eight episodes of the series at once. Each episode is about one hour in length, making for a quick binge-watch this fall.

While other limited series that center on serial killers have been criticized for exploiting the victims, Peacock insists that Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy will shine a light on the "heartbreaking stories of Gacy's victims and the immense grief and trauma that their families endured." In addition to placing the victims at the forefront of the story, the series will also dive deeper into the case.

According to the streamer, Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy examines the role that systemic failures and societal prejudices played in allowing Gacy to commit his crimes for such an extended period of time without being caught. Based on this information, the series from Patrick Macmanus appears to offer a new perspective to the story that true crime fans might not have seen before.

Check out the official synopsis via Peacock's press release:

"From 1972-1978, thirty-three young men were kidnapped, murdered and buried in a crawl space beneath their killer's house. And no one was the wiser. Not for all those years. Why? He was charming and funny. Had a good, All-American job. Was a community leader. He even volunteered to entertain sick kids... while dressed as a clown. Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy peels back the twisted layers of Gacy’s life while weaving in heartrending stories of his victims."

The series stars Michael Chernus as John Wayne Gacy with a cast that also includes Gabriel Luna, Michael Angarano, Chris Sullivan, Marin Ireland, and James Badge Dale. While Gacy's name is in the title of the series and Chernus is featured as one of the leading stars, both and and showrunner Macmanus confirm that Gacy isn't the central figure of the series.

Obviously, his story will be told and is the driving force of the plot, but Macmanus wanted to create a series that separated itself from other scripted true crime adaptations and avoided exploiting the victims and their families. Whether the series succeeds in following through with that intention remains to be seen until October, but it's a commendable mission statement.

Take a closer look at the series in the first-look images below!

DEVIL IN DISGUISE: JOHN WAYNE GACY -- -- Pictured: Michael Angarano as Sam Amirante | Photo by: Brooke Palmer/PEACOCK

DEVIL IN DISGUISE: JOHN WAYNE GACY -- Pictured: (l-r) Thom Nyhuus as Kenneth Piest, Marin Ireland as Elizabeth Piest, Greg Bryk as Harold Piest, Cricket Brown as Kerry Piest | Photo by: Brooke Palmer/PEACOCK

DEVIL IN DISGUISE: JOHN WAYNE GACY -- Pictured: (l-r) Gabriel Luna as Det. Rafael Tovar, James Badge Dale as Det. Joe Kozenczak | Photo by: Brooke Palmer/PEACOCK

DEVIL IN DISGUISE: JOHN WAYNE GACY -- -- Pictured: (l-r) Megan Murphy as Lynn Meadows, Krista Bridges as Rosemarie Szyc, Levi Shelton as Johnny Szyc | Photo by: Brooke Palmer/PEACOCK

Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy premieres on Thursday, Oct. 16 on Peacock.

