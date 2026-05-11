Devil May Cry season 2 release date, time, trailer, and what you need to know

Created by Adi Shankar, the Netflix original anime series Devil May Cry is based on the Capcom video game franchise of the same name. All of the games therein are rather violent affairs, and they play out to hard rock soundtracks while centering around characters who were created by Dante Alighieri.

Consisting of several video games, the Devil May Cry franchise spans a couple of mediums, including comics, literature, and film. There was also a previous television installment from 2007, but unlike this Netflix series, the other Devil May Cry show lasted for only a single season.

Now a surefire hot spot for video game adaptations thanks to Arcane, Castlevania, Dragon's Dogma and more, Netflix is set to release the second season of Devil May Cry on Tuesday, May 12, a little more than a year after the show was introduced.

Devil May Cry's first season on Netflix proved one of the best surprises that the service had to offer in 2025, with all eight episodes receiving great acclaim from fans and critics alike.

What time is Devil May Cry season 2 on Netflix?

Like the first season, there will be eight episodes in the second season of the series.

Devil May Cry season 2 cast

Voicing the lead character Dante is underrated actor Johnny Young Bosch, while an actress named Scout Taylor-Compton shows up as Mary Ann Arkham, affectionately called "Lady" by the show's primary character. Robbie Daymond voices Vergil.

There was also Hoon Lee as the villainous White Rabbit, while other names among the seriously talented voice cast included Chris Coppola and Kevin Conroy, the lattermost performer receiving a posthumous credit.

He actually passed away before he could finish recording his dialogue as Vice President Baines, with Ian James Corlett subsequently assuming the role. Their character is the secondary antagonist, with Baines closing out season one by beginning the invasion of hell. He and many other characters from the show's first season are likely to play prominent parts in the many wars to come.

What's next in Devil May Cry season 2?

Netflix shared the synopsis of Devil May Cry season 2:

"A war between worlds ignites as Dante must battle the only force that mirrors his own: his estranged

twin brother Vergil. In the second season of our record breaking series, Dante must confront his own

devils and the feeling of family he lost as a child. With the reemergence of Vergil, will Dante lay to rest

old demons or fall victim to them?"

With dazzling visuals and crisp sound design, Devil May Cry proved a technical masterpiece around every corner of the show's intensive production. It's geared toward adults, rife with violent sequences and consistently foul language, but it does balance humor to an admirable degree. It's entertaining stuff, and that will likely be the case for the anticipated season 2.

This second installment of Devil May Cry episodes revolves around Dante as he combats Mundus, the ruler of the Demon Realm, this being one of two main villains that the season has to offer. The other is Arius from the Devil May Cry 2 video game, and of course, fans are excited to see Dante's brother Vergil make his long-awaited appearance.

Season 2's trailer hit the streaming service's YouTube channel on April 21, and it showcased an array of exciting moments that are bound to resonate with fans. Expect another banging, hard rock soundtrack, more witty lines of dialogue, and amplified action scenes when season two rolls around.

Stay tuned for more news about Devil May Cry season 2, which will be one of the best Netflix shows to watch this month.