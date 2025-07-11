Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 2 recap: Business as usual

This post contains spoilers from Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 2 from this point forward.

After a premiere that helped us catch up with Dexter (Michael C. Hall) and Harrison (Jack Alcott), bringing them to New York City, we’re moving on. The second episode, which was part of a double release this week, gives us more of the ongoing stories. This second episode, “Camera Shy,” provides a new focus for Dexter, as both he and Harrison try to remain free. Let’s dive in.

Father knows best

Dexter is in New York City, and he’s seen Harrison. But he’s reticent to actually connect with his son. Harrison believes Dexter dead, and his father is worried the truth might cause issues. But Dexter’s own father, Harry (James Remar), seems to be sticking around. He’s back to offering Dexter sage advice, starting with the idea he needs to be a father and a mentor to Harrison, especially as this next generation has their own dark passenger.

Dexter starts with protecting Harrison the best way he knows how: investigating the crime scene. He finds the hotel room and sees how immaculate it all is. But when he’s nearly discovered, Dexter learns that Det. Olivia (Dominic Fumusa) and Det. Wallace (Kadia Saraf) are hot on the case. In particular, he sees that Det. Wallace knows what she’s doing. Dexter is proud of his son’s ability to clean but learns that Harrison might have some rage issues.

Later, Dexter pieces together that the secondary crime scene is the kitchen. He waits long enough to get a peak, and finds a job well done. But he catches a drop of blood left behind and feels a sense of pride he’s able to help Harrison in this way.

Meanwhile, Harrison has his own struggles. He’s made a connection with his co-workers Elsa (Emilia Suarez) and Lance (Darius Jordan Lee), but he’s struggling. He’s now haunted not only by images of his father but of Ryan (Bryan Lillis). He’s using drugs to try and keep the demons at bay, but it’s not going well. And that may have landed Harrison on Det. Wallace’s radar by the end of this week’s episode.

David Zayas as Angel Batista in Dexter: Resurrection, episode 4, season 1, streaming on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, 2025. Photo Credit: Zach Dilgard/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.

The Dark Passenger

Dexter, meanwhile, has some other issues. His car gets towed while he’s helping Harrison, so he has to turn to a ride share driver. His driver, Blessing (Mtare Mwine), turns out to be a new friend. He gives Dexter the inside scoop on becoming a ride share driver, he invites him to a party, and he offers him a place to call home. More importantly, he gives Dexter a new mission.

Turns out there is a serial killer trolling New York City. We meet him during the cold open for episode 2. He has a penchant for killing ride share drivers having claimed seven victims so far, and the media are calling him the Dark Passenger.

Naturally, none of that sits well with Dexter. He decides that, in addition to keeping tabs on Harrison, now that he has his old name back it’s time to resume his old job. But he’s still weak after being shot, and he’s getting older. All that makes it harder for Dexter to resume his old work, something he discovers when he tracks his suspect to his place of work. Dexter prevents a murder but loses his man in the process.

After a premiere that reintroduced the characters and established a new world, we’re diving back into a familiar pattern. That means Dexter on the hunt. Hall is great in this role, and he’s especially great in these kind of stories. It’s good to have him and Harry back together, too. Meanwhile, we have some other stories simmering in the background. Uma Thurman’s Charley pops up again. She does hunt serial killers, but it turns out it might not be for the reasons I suspected in the pilot. That means something wicked is coming involving her character, but we’ll have to bide our time.

It’s also nice to have Angel Batista (David Zayas) back on the show. He’s still trying to find Dexter. He’s still playing it off as a friend who is concerned, but it seems clear he wants the truth. Will he become another friend that stands in Dexter’s way and pays the price? That’s what we’ll discover, surely, as this season plows ahead.

Dexter: Resurrection streams Fridays on Paramount+ and airs Sunday nights on Showtime. We’re here recapping the action each week. Check in next Friday as Dexter continues his New York City odyssey.

