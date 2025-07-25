Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 4 recap: A serial killer party

We’ve been taking our time entering this new phase of life for Dexter (Michael C. Hall) and Harrison (Jack Alcott). The first episode was about setting the stage, the second about setting a new normal, and the third about getting to work. If that was the opening, this week’s fourth episode, “Call Me Red,” took the action into high gear. Let’s dive into a gripping new episode of Dexter: Resurrection! SPOILERS BELOW.

A unique dinner party

As we ended last week, Dexter dispatched with Red (Marc Menchaca) and learned he’d been invited to a special gathering. The gathering promised to connect him to people with similar proclivities. This piqued Dexter’s interest as he saw it as a way to take more bad actors off the board. He’s returned to his old ways with a flourish, feeling more himself.

After taking a chance, he decides to follow up on Red’s invitation. After being picked up by Charley (Uma Thurman), he arrives at a palatial mansion. There, he learns things have been organized by Leon Prater (Peter Dinklage). Prater is a successful businessman and philanthropist who has a secret passion for serial killers. At first, that led to a collection of artifacts, including those from John Wayne Gacy, Jeffrey Dahmer, and the New York Ripper. But he also has pieces from Dexter’s past, including artifacts from the Trinity Killer, the Ice Truck Killer, and even the Bay Harbor Butcher’s slides.

But it turns out Prater isn’t just a collector of artifacts, but a collector of people. He hosts these gatherings to bring working serial killers together. They share their skills, their methods, and trophies with Prater. And Red is meant to be his latest invitee. For Dexter, this is a chance to learn about others.

Among those in the group are Mia (Krysten Ritter), known as Lady Vengeance for taking out male predators, Al (Eric Stonestreet), known as Rapunzel, Gather (David Dastmalchian), the Gemini Killer, and Lowell (Neil Patrick Harris), the Tattoo Collector. While at first a means of finding new killers to stalk, the gathering turns into something else for Dexter, who feels like he can be himself—sort of—for the first time. He also suspects he might have found a kindred spirit in Mia.

But when it becomes clear that Lowell is about to claim his latest victim, Dexter reluctantly swings into action. Knowing it might risk his place in the group and his cover, he tracks Lowell. Just as he’s about to claim his victim, Dexter strikes first. That makes one down and three more out there in this group.

But will it come back on Dexter? There are rules for the group, as Prater makes clear. And when someone runs afoul of those rules, Charley is there to enforce things for Prater. Dexter could be next on her radar, especially if they figure out he’s not Red after all.

David Zayas as Angel Batista in Dexter: Resurrection, episode 4, season 1, streaming on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, 2025. Photo Credit: Zach Dilgard/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.

Angel on the hunt

Meanwhile, Harrison is trying to settle back into a groove after narrowly evading suspicion in the last episode. That doesn’t get any easier when Angel Batista (David Zayas) arrives. He’s tracking the truck, looking for Dexter. He finds Harrison instead and decides to probe what he knows. Harrison reveals he believes his father to be dead, but he doesn’t yield an inch on questions about the Bay Harbor Butcher connection.

Angel is disappointed, but further intrigued when he finds out about the murder in the city. He connects with Det. Wallace (Kadia Saraf). They might make a formidable team. After learning of the crime, Angel revisits Harrison. He suspects that Harrison is following in his father’s footsteps. But Harrison won’t yield.

However, Angel’s words cut deep. Harrison has struggled with guilt. His life is falling apart. He tried, and failed, to make a move on Elsa (Emilia Suarez). That leaves him more isolated. He decides to end his suffering and turn himself in. As he approaches the police station, a hand on his shoulder halts his progress. It’s Dexter, finally ready to reveal himself to Harrison.

This was the longest episode of the season so far, cresting over the hour mark. It’s also the most packed with guest stars, twists and turns, and some big plot advancements. I loved what I saw. This felt like it really upped the action and increased engagement. Through the first part of the season, the Dexter storylines were far more compelling than what was happening with Harrison. This week showed some signs of life, leaning toward it becoming one complete story with Dexter facing challenges on all sides. I’m excited to see where we’re going.

Dexter: Resurrection streams Fridays on Paramount+ and airs Sundays on Showtime. We recap the action here each week. Check back next week for more!

