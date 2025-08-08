Dexter: Resurrection season 1, episode 6 recap: Double trouble

At the end of last week, Dexter (Michael C. Hall) seemed to wrap things up a little too neatly. He took Lady Vengeance (Krysten Ritter) off the board without drawing suspicion, seemingly clearing Harrison (Jack Alcott) in the process. But as we’ve learned, nothing is as easy as it seems.

As we turn to the home stretch on this season of Dexter: Resurrection, things go from safe to white hot in a hurry. This week’s episode, “Cats and Mouse,” sees Dexter dealing with issues on a couple of fronts. Let’s dive into the details. SPOILERS BELOW.

Father-son bonding

If nothing else, Dexter’s work last week brought father-and-son closer. He and Harrison are in a better place. He’s more open to sharing and is now an advocate for Harrison living a safer, murder-free life. That’s a new kind of role for Dexter. As we begin, one of the people he has to thank for his new perspective, Blessing’s (Ntare Mwine) mother, Prudence (Sharon Hope), has passed. Dexter is invited to her wake.

He reaches out to Harrison for fashion advice. Harrison brings a suit, and, in turn, Dexter shares a tip Harry (James Remar) gave him for tying a tie. They head to the wake together, expecting something somber. Instead, it’s mostly a party. Harrison gets to know Blessing and his family. Dexter gets a place to relax and gets his son to see him in a new light.

But it isn’t long before Dexter gets a call. Leon (Peter Dinklage) has called a quick meeting. Turns out the group is rattled by Mia’s capture, though Leon promises to take care of things. He also offers a bit of extra money to soften the blow.

But the Gemini Killer (David Dastmalchian) doesn’t seem satisfied. He brags about being No. 1 on the FBI’s most wanted list, which makes Dexter decide he’s the new target. After tailing him, Dexter finds that he’s left a note in a book in the bookstore. Dexter snags the note and heads back to help Blessing with the rest of the party.

When he arrives, Blessing seems agitated. He snaps at his son-in-law, which seems out of character. But Dexter heads back to his own, how to escape. Turns out, Gemini has followed him. What could be dangerous turns into a chance to “bond.” Dexter asks questions and gets the killer to lower his guard. It’s enough to slip him some drugs. With Gemini knocked out, Dexter sets up a quick kill in his apartment.

But just after he’s plunged the knife in deep, he gets a knock at his door. Dexter quickly stashes things in the bathroom as Blessing arrives. Turns out he wants to apologize. He shares a bit of his past—when he was conscripted as a child soldier—and how his mother helped save him. Her death brought up those memories, causing him to break earlier. He shares that his mission is to keep his darkness hidden away from his family, and he’ll do better. Dexter takes it to heart.

After dispatching Gemini, he’s called to another special outing with Leon. They’re waiting for Gemini to arrive, but Dexter knows he’s not coming. But, as we close, Gemini gets out of the car and heads to the helicopter for the flight. Turns out, the Gemini killer isn’t one man—but twins. That leaves Dexter in a tight spot moving forward.

David Zayas as Angel Batista in Dexter: Resurrection, episode 4, season 1, streaming on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, 2025. Photo Credit: Zach Dilgard/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.

Angel’s mission

While Dexter and Harrison are back to focusing on their lives, Angel (David Zayas) won’t give up. Turns out Det. Wallace (Kadia Saraf) isn’t convinced Mia is the one who killed Ryan Foster, either. She’s exploring theories when Angel shares what he knows about Dexter Morgan, who he believes to be the Bay Harbor Butcher, and his son, Harrison. Angel is convinced that Mia will recognize Dexter, confirming his theory. So, they make plans to question her in the morning.

Turns out, Charley (Uma Thurman) is a little too efficient at her job. Leon isn’t taking any chances. As Angel and Det. Wallace arrive for their meeting, alarms sound. Mia is found hanging in her cell. She won’t be talking to anyone, leaving the detectives back at square one.

Thoughts on Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 6

We’ve seen the familiar formula in seasons of Dexter in the past—he’s on a mission while others get closer to uncovering his truth.

Will the walls close in on him this time? Will he have to take down a friend in Angel, someone who decidedly doesn’t fit his code? And where does Harrison fit? Dexter not only faces threats from the police, but his work against Leon and this group is getting trickier, too. It’s an interesting dance to see him trying to pull all this off while keeping those close to him safe.

But this has been one of the better seasons, in part because of this serial killer group and the work Dexter is doing to track them all down. I’m curious to see where it goes as we head down the home stretch.

Dexter: Resurrection streams Fridays on Paramount+ and airs Sundays on Showtime. We recap all the action of the episodes here weekly. Check back next week as we continue recapping the season.

