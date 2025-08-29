Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 9 recap: Fallen Angel

With the season coming to a close, the noose is tightening on Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall). But he’s always seemed to find a way out of it. Can he do so again?

The penultimate episode of Dexter: Resurrection puts our hero to the test. In the latest episode, “Touched by an Angel,” Dexter finds himself pursued by two people he previously thought were friends.

An uninvited dinner guest

We pick up where we left off. Dexter is enjoying a nice dinner with Harrison (Jack Alcott). It was a fun father-son moment when Leon Prater (Peter Dinklage) arrived at their table. Turns out, Charley (Uma Thurman) is really good at her job. She’s managed to track down Dexter, which reveals Harrison. While Dexter and Leon play it cool at the table, both are playing a game.

As soon as they're outside, Dexter makes his displeasure known. But Prater still doesn’t know his true identity. He still believes him to be Red, the Dark Passenger. He merely wants to use this discovery as leverage to get Dexter to open up a bit more. Dexter agrees, but he’s clearly uncomfortable. The men agree that Harrison is to be left alone.

Still, Dexter heads into the restaurant and makes a quick exit with Harrison. He fills his son in on Prater, his serial killer club, and why he’s so shaken. Harrison worries that, like with the Trinity Killer, Dexter has gotten too close to a monster.

Dexter assures Harrison he’s safe and it’s being handled. The question is how.

Harrison’s special visitor

Despite the seeming agreement at the restaurant, Charley tracks down Harrison. She poses as a hotel guest and has him make a delivery. She uses pressure—and the visible presence of a gun—to get Harrison to stay and answer questions. Harrison is shaken and quickly calls Dexter after.

Uma Thurman as Charley in Dexter: Resurrection, episode 7, season 1, streaming on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, 2025. Photo Credit: Zach Dilgard/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.

While alarmed, Dexter is also enraged. He flips the tables and begins hunting Charley. He visits her home and gets a better look at her life. But it’s in her car that he springs his trap, adopting the method of the Dark Passenger. He puts the fright into Charley—at least enough to learn it is Prater who broke his promise and ordered the inquiry into Harrison. That only fuels Dexter’s rage.

After making amends with Blessing (Ntare Mwine) and seeing to Harrison’s safety, Dexter makes a plan. He reaches out to Prater to make a meeting. It’s set for the following morning, and he plans to make their break permanent.

Fallen Angel

Angel (David Zayas), meanwhile, has continued his pursuit. He follows Dexter and catches him with Prater. But he doesn’t know what the meeting is about. His lack of knowledge will come back to bite him in the end.

Angel heads to the station, summoned by Detective Wallace (Kadia Saraf). But rather than finding an ally, he soon learns of her conversation with Quinn (Desmond Harrington). She makes it clear that Angel is no longer welcome in New York. And, at the request of the Miami Police Department, she takes his badge. That leaves Angel truly a man on his own, but he’s committed to his mission.

Discovering who Prater is, Angel heads there. He’s not welcomed immediately, but he has information vital for Prater. He believes Prater is in danger—but that’s because Angel doesn’t know him. When he shares the truth about Dexter Morgan, he seals his own fate.

David Zayas as Angel Batista in Dexter: Resurrection, episode 4, season 1, streaming on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, 2025. Photo Credit: Zach Dilgard/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.

Angel dies, but not at Dexter's hand

When Dexter arrives the following day, he is planning to make a move on Prater, though his adversary is prepared, now armed with the truth. Charley has a gun, and Prater knows that Dexter is the Bay Harbor Butcher. Rather than being angry, he seems overjoyed. He offers to partner with Dexter to hunt serial killers. He offers to bankroll the operation as long as he gets a front row seat to the kills.

The price, however, is that Dexter must kill Angel. His one-time friend is strapped to a table in Prater’s vault. He has heard everything and gets the confirmation he needs that Dexter is the Bay Harbor Butcher. But can Dexter really kill a friend? Can he kill someone who doesn’t meet the code?

Turns out, he can’t. Dexter frees Angel, who turns on him. Angel is strangling Dexter when he’s shot by Prater. Prater and Charley, in turn, flee and lock Dexter in the vault. Trapped, Dexter has to watch Angel die. He tries to make amends and share the truth, but he’s met with vitriol from his former friend and colleague.

As we leave, Angel is dead. Dexter’s secret is out. And now, he’s trapped in Prater’s vault. In short, the situation is dire.

Thoughts on episode 9

This was a very good hour of TV. Things were always going to come to a head with Angel and Prater. The way that they come to a head, and how those stories merge, is quite engaging.

It was also heartbreaking. I have long loved Angel as a character, but it’s been clear his mission wouldn’t end well. First, he’s disgraced by the New York police, then his life ends. At least he knows the truth, but that’s little comfort. I was glad he didn’t die by Dexter’s hand, but it’s hard to see how Dexter will get out of this clean. It’s going to be a heck of a finale.

Dexter: Resurrection streams on Fridays on Paramount+ and airs Sundays on Showtime. We recap the action right here each week. Check back next week for thoughts on the season finale!