Disney+ just canceled this acclaimed horror series, and we saw it coming

Nobody likes cancellations. The word itself will make your skin crawl. But sadly, this is what we're currently faced with. In 2025, Disney+ has renewed more shows than it has canceled. In fact, the only show the streaming giant has axed was the highly anticipated Tiana series. Well, that's until now. Unfortunately, Disney+ has just given the boot to the acclaimed horror anthology Goosebumps after two thrilling seasons.

This news is a huge disappointment to fans who had hoped the spooky adaptation of R.L. Stine’s beloved books would continue to deliver chills and eerie tales. But for us, we saw it coming. The signs were there. Although both seasons 1 and 2 were received well by critics and viewers alike, it's been almost seven months since the second season's release and there’s been an unmistakable silence.

David Schwimmer as Anthony Brewer in Goosebumps: The Vanishing | Disney/Francisco Roman

Disney+ hadn't said a word about renewal or plans for the future, which was a clear warning sign that the series’ fate was uncertain at best. Unfortunately, that uncertainty has become reality with the official cancellation. Goosebumps will not be returning for a third season on Disney+.

But wait! It's not all bad news. According to Variety, they've learned from an insider that Sony Pictures Television, the show's producer, plans to shop Goosebumps to other networks or streaming platforms and explore new creative directions for the franchise. So while Disney+ may have closed the door, there’s still hope that the spooky adventures of Goosebumps could return in some form down the line.

Rob Letterman and Nicholas Stoller created Goosebumps. It's a supernatural horror series that's based on the popular R.L. Stine book series of the same name. The 10-episode first season premiered on Disney+ in October 2023, and followed a bunch of high schoolers uncovering a mystery about a boy who died long ago. The eight-episode second season was released in January 2025 and shifted focus to a pair of fraternal twins dealing with strange events after moving in with their divorced dad.

Season 1 featured a cast including Justin Long, Rachael Harris, Zack Morris, Isa Briones, Miles McKenna, Ana Yi Puig, and Will Price. The second season starred David Schwimmer, Ana Ortiz, Jayden Bartels, Sam McCarthy, Elijah M. Cooper, Francesca Noel, and Galilea La Salvia.

Although Goosebumps has been canceled, we still recommend checking it out if you haven't already. It's a pretty solid horror series that's easy to binge-watch. Both seasons are available to stream on Disney+ right now.

More Disney+ content to check out on Show Snob down below: