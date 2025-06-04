Disney+ Marvel series Vision finds its E.D.I.T.H. in Schitt's Creek star Emily Hampshire

Schitt’s Creek star Emily Hampshire has been cast in Marvel’s upcoming Vision series. She is set to play a key role in the Disney+ show alongside Paul Bettany, who reprises his role from WandaVision.

Emily Hampshire is known for playing Stevie Budd in Schitt’s Creek, but she has also starred in Chapelwaithe and more recently Prime’s thriller The Rig.

According to Deadline, Hampshire is set to play E.D.I.T.H. (Even Dead, I’m The Hero), Tony Stark’s augmented reality security and defense system. This system was created by Stark and given to Peter Parker after his death as it offered access to global satellites and an arsenal of drones and missiles.

Hampshire will star alongside James Spader, who is set to reprise his role as Ultron, and Faran Tahir, who is returning as Raza after almost two decades. Newcomers to the MCU include T’Nia Miller, who has been confirmed to play Jocasta; Todd Stashwick; and Ruaridh Mollica.

Vision was previously in development at Disney with the WandaVision creator Jac Schaeffer. She instead moved her focus to making Agatha All Along and her version of Vision has reportedly been pushed aside in favor of new ideas and plots.

What do we know about the Vision television show?

Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff and Paul Bettany as Vision in Marvel Studios’ WandaVision. Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. ©Marvel Studios 2021 All Rights Reserved.

Star Trek: Picard executive producer Terry Matalas has been tapped by Marvel as showrunner. Matalas is bringing with him a team of trusted collaborators: Chris Monfette, Cindy Appel, Matt Okumura, and Michael A. Taylor — most of which worked with the showrunner on Star Trek: Picard.

The last time audiences saw Vision was in 2021’s WandaVision, where he appeared as a spectral creation after dying at the hands of Thanos in 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War. By the finale of WandaVision, a grief-stricken Wanda created two Visions, one an android with a ghost white appearance, and another as a spectral creation. The two battled it out together and the ghost Vision had his memories restored.

Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff and Paul Bettany as Vision in Marvel Studios' WANDAVISION. Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. ©Marvel Studios 2021. All Rights Reserved.

Vision is expected take place after the events of WandaVision with ghost Vision now. Vision has not been seen in the MCU since 2021. Someone missing from the casting line-up is Wanda herself. Elizabeth Olsen has remained cagey as to whether she would return after appearing to meet her end in 2022’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Olsen had previously admitted her dismay that the studio didn’t know what to do with her character after WandaVision. "It's a character that I love going back to when there's a way to use her well... If there's a good way to use her I'm always happy to come back,” she said, per Collider.

While the plot of the upcoming Vision television show is under wraps, the inclusion or Raza and Ultron gives us a hint of what direction the show could be going in. It looks like it will revolve about Vision trying to learn about the lives of legacies of his creators as he goes on a journey of self-discovery.