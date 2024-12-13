Disney+ once again revived the wrong sitcom (because life is unfair)
By Reed Gaudens
It's the year 2024, and we're still trying to get justice for Lizzie McGuire, even in the face of other sitcoms of her era making comebacks. Well, the latest news out of Disney+ revealed another revival of a nostalgic 2000s fan-favorite TV show, and I can't help but feel frustrated.
On Dec. 13, Disney+ shared the unexpected announcement that Malcolm in the Middle will be returning with four all-new episodes with Frankie Muniz, Bryan Cranston, and Jane Kaczmarek set to reprise their roles. (No word yet on additional cast returns.) The cast members each recorded videos to announce the truly surprising but equally thrilling news with fans.
In addition to Muniz, Cranston, and Kaczmarek returning as Malcolm, Hal, and Lois, Malcolm in the Middle's four revival episodes come from original series creator Linwood Boomer and will we each be directed by Ken Kwapis, who directed 19 episodes between seasons 1-5.
The four new episodes (yes, I keep repeating the episode count because it's in fact only four episodes) take place in present day as Lois and Hal prep their 40th anniversary party. Malcolm's set to attend with his wife and daughter, and hilarity and chaos will surely ensue in true Malcolm in the Middle fashion. But is four episodes and an anniversary enough reason for a revival?
Lizzie McGuire deserves Malcolm in the Middle's revival
Honestly, Malcolm in the Middle returning for a seemingly limited streaming event doesn't put the show in jeopardy of ruining its legacy, and it's not a direct affront to that of any other sitcom. But it still stings to watch Disney+ continue to greenlight reboots and revivals and serve mature audiences when one of the most beloved 2000s sitcoms had its chance taken away.
If you'll remember, back in August 2019, prior to the official launch of Disney+, Hilary Duff joined her former place of employment in announcing the long anticipated Lizzie McGuire revival series. Most of the cast returned as cameras started rolling that fall. By early 2020, the revival began to fall apart as Disney feared the revival wasn't family friendly. Ultimately, Disney canceled Lizzie 2.0.
As a Lizzie McGuire fan, it's hard to watch the company and platform that unceremoniously turned its back on one of its biggest and most influential hits — and stars! — give this opportunity to other shows. If Malcolm in the Middle can get four new episodes, can't Disney+ do us a solid and repackage the two Lizzie McGuire revival episodes that were filmed?
Four episodes, which are presumably each about 30 minutes in length, might be one of the smallest orders for a revival series ever. Is it even worth it? You get a small taste and then it's gone within two hours. There's pros and cons for the limited run, but again, I can't help but feel that Disney cheated Duff in the end. (Don't even get me started on How I Met Your Father.) Four episodes?! Come on.
Don't get me wrong, it's exciting that Malcolm in the Middle is coming back. I love that show and grew up with it alongside Lizzie McGuire. For a show that ran for seven seasons, was super popular, and Emmy-nominated, the nostalgia for it isn't as present as it should be. Without Malcolm, we probably would have had modern hits like The Middle and The Goldbergs.
The show deserves this moment to ring in 25 years in style. I just wish Disney had granted Lizzie her moment, too. You know, she's also celebrating 25 years in 2026... Just saying.