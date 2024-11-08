Don’t Come Home is the best horror-mystery you’re not watching
By Sandy C.
Who said Spooky Season is over? For fans of the horror and thriller genre, all seasons are perfect for picking up a new scary movie or series to watch. And since it was just Halloween not too long ago, there are even more horror series available to stream. But this also means you may have missed a few. One that you may have overlooked is Don’t Come Home on Netflix.
The Thai horror follows the investigation of the mysterious disappearance of a young girl named Min (Ploypaphas Fonkaewsiwaporn). When Min and her mother Varee (Woranuch Bhirombhakdi) move into Varee’s childhood home, weird things begin to occur. One day, Min vanishes and Detective Fah (Pitchapa Phanthumchinda) is takes on the case.
The detective becomes more emotionally invested than she initially wanted to, which complicates things. And soon enough, secrets begin to surface. But you’d be wrong if you think that horror is the primary focus of the series.
In fact, Don’t Come Home tricks you into thinking you’re in for a horror-thriller, but it gives you so much more. And that’s why this new series is a must-watch.
Don’t Come Home is more than a horror series
Don’t Come Home may be promoted as a horror, but it incorporates elements from multiple genres. This makes the Thai miniseries more impactful than your typical horror. You will be thinking about it long after watching, and not because of the thrills.
What starts off as a horror (leaning towards something paranormal going on) quickly shifts into a crime drama and an engaging mystery. Don’t Come Home also features themes of motherhood, domestic violence, and grief. There are many surprises you won’t see coming, including a shocking ending.
Don’t Come Home is streaming on Netflix and features six episodes, the perfect length for a weekend binge-watch. Each episode is under 50 minutes. The series has a 73% fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes. It is rated TV-MA for mature audiences.