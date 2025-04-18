Dope Thief season 1 contains only 8 episodes, and the end is near (finale release date)

It’s hard to believe but sadly, it’s true: The end of Dope Thief season 1 is upon us, and it seems like yesterday that it just started — the markings of an excellent TV show.

Dope Thief premiered on Apple TV+ on March 14 with a two-episode release that introduced us to life-long friends Ray (Brian Tyree Henry) and Manny (Wagner Moura), two petty criminals getting by in life by reveling in a tad of delinquency. The pair frequently pose as DEA agents and rip off small-time drug dealers, but when they rob the wrong house, well, all hell breaks loose, and the lives and world they once knew are changed forever.

The series has been dark, gritty, tense, and full of action, boasting its fair share of twists amidst plenty of heartfelt moments between characters and the kind of levity that only Brian Tyree Henry can provide. With the release of episode 7, “Mussolini,” intensity crept into the narrative and forced us to the edge of our seats, shocking us with a showdown of gunfire reminiscent of something straight out of Sons of Anarchy, ending with a major cliffhanger to lead us right into the season finale.

When to watch Dope Thief season 1 finale on Apple TV+

With the end of the eight-episode series drawing near, you might be wondering when, exactly, the season ends, and the answer to that is soon. The Dope Thief season finale premieres Friday, April 25, 2025, on Apple TV+. One of the reasons the streaming giant is a favorite (at least of mine) is because, depending on where you live in the U.S., it drops new episodes the night before their scheduled release dates. Here’s a breakdown of the official release times below:

East Coast: 9 p.m. ET on Thursdays

West Coast: 6 p.m. PT on Thursdays

Midwest: 8 p.m. CT on Thursdays

Mountain: 7 p.m. MT on Thursdays

Though Ridley Scott has been involved with the series and even directed the first episode, Dope Thief is created and written by Peter Craig, the master at the helm of super hits like Top Gun: Maverick and The Hunger Games: Mockingjay. With the release of Dope Thief, Craig proves he’s still got what it takes to write a Hollywood hit. Not only is the plot itself engrossing to the max, but the characters are what drive this story. These performances are outstanding, with Henry giving his best one to date.

Courtesy: Apple TV+

Ray is smart and efficient… always prepared with a plan. Manny, on the other hand, is more relaxed. However, when they’re lured into fleecing an unknown home in the countryside, nothing goes as planned and sh*t hits the fan when bullets are sprayed like it’s a paintball factory. As a result, bodies start dropping, and Manny and Ray find themselves targets on the run from some extremely dangerous people. It’s only after they temporarily escape that they discover they’ve just exposed and began to unraveling one of the biggest hidden narcotics corridors on the Eastern seaboard.

As they’ve scrambled to get their loved ones to safety and stay hidden from both the police and the cartel, they’ve both struggled with former demons: a heroin addiction for Manny and childhood trauma for Ray. By episode 7, the cartel has Ray cornered in his house with his mother, Theresa (Kate Mulgrew), and father, Bart (Ving Rhames), who has just been released from prison on probation under one condition: He allows the feds to put a listening device on his ankle monitor. Essentially, they want him to help them take down his own son, and he agrees.

Ray (Brian Tyree Henry) visits his absentee father Bart (Ving Rhames) in prison in Dope Thief. Courtesy: Apple TV+

Things change for Bart, though, when he must step in and protect his son from being killed. With a bullet in his leg and an infection moving into his bloodstream, Ray needs a hospital, but with the cartel members and bikers circling their house like sharks thirsty for blood, leaving the house proves impossible… until Son (Dustin Nguyen) is called in for help. On the way to the hospital, they notice something isn't right. The streets are too calm and quiet, and when Bart pulls up to the emergency entrance, a war of gunfire erupts in the parking lot, spraying their car with bullets. Both Bart and Ray would have died had Son and his backup not been there to help. Just as police arrive, Manny barely manages to get Ray inside on a gurney.

With the two safe inside the hospital, all should be okay for now, right? Wrong. As the episode ends, someone walks up to Bart’s car and fires a gun. So, we’re left wondering: Will Ray survive his injuries and this deadly infection, who shot Bart, and is he dead or alive? We know we’re dealing with a dirty federal agent, as before they pulled into the hospital, Bart told Ray that the feds have been listening and that Ray was used as a pawn in all of this, but who is the dirty agent? Is that who shot Bart?

Also, what happens now that everyone the cartel sent to kill Ray and Manny are dead, all sprawled out across the hospital parking lot? What kind of retribution awaits them now, and do they continue trying to protect their loved ones or work with police to pursue justice, thus continuing to endanger themselves? There's a lot we expect out of the finale, so let's hope we get the resolution we're searching for and who knows? Perhaps we'll even get a setup for a possible second season.

Dope Thief season 1 episode 8, "Innocent People," premieres Friday, April 25, 2025, at 12 a.m. ET on Apple TV+. However, because Apple TV+ is awesome, they drop new episodes the night before, so those of you in the U.S. can expect to watch the Dope Thief season finale Thursday, April 24 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT on Apple TV+.