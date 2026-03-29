DTF St. Louis episode 5 release time (by each time zone), preview, and more

DTF St. Louis episode 4, which is titled “Missouri Mutual Life & Health Insurance Company," was the most heartwarming one of the season.

Yes, the infidelity isn’t something to look on fondly, but even that had moments that made this writer happy. Because, as wrong as it was, Clark genuinely loves Carol. However, he loves Floyd in a different and much deeper way. That part is highlighted throughout “Missouri Mutual Life & Health Insurance Company”.

Clark spent his free time helping Floyd get in shape to pass the physical so he could get life insurance. It leads this episode to have tons of scenes where you’ll find it difficult not to smile. Their friendship is pure, and Floyd is one of the kindest people in TV history. After seeing the stories presented, it made me feel even worse about his death. Hopefully, episode 5 will give more clues to why someone murdered him. Keep scrolling to see when “Amphezyne” premieres.

DTF St. Louis episode 5 release date and time

DTF St. Louis episode 5, titled “Amphezyne”, is set to be released in the US on Sunday, March 29, at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max.

If you're in the UK, you will be watching DTF St. Louis episode 5 one hour later. The UK is moving to British Summer Time (BST) on Sunday, March 29. The rest of the EU moves their clocks forward an hour for Daylight Saving Time as well.

Hawaii: 3:00 p.m. HST on Sunday, March 29

Alaska: 5:00 p.m. AKDT on Sunday, March 29

West Coast of the US: 6:00 p.m. PT on Sunday, March 29

Mountain time: 7:00 p.m. MT on Sunday, March 29

Midwest of the US: 8:00 p.m. CT on Sunday, March 29

East Coast of the US: 9:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 29

Canada (Crave): 9:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 29

Brazil: 10:00 p.m. BRT on Sunday, March 29

Portugal and Western Europe: 2:00 a.m. WEST on Monday, March 30

UK (Sky Atlantic): 2:00 a.m. GMT on Friday, Monday, March 30

Spain and Central Europe: 3:00 a.m. CEST on Monday, March 30

Bulgaria and Eastern Europe: 4:00 a.m. EEST on Monday, March 30

India: 6:30 a.m. IST on Monday, March 30

New Zealand (Neon): 2:00 p.m. NZST on Monday, March 30

What to expect in episode 5

DTF St. Louis episode 5 should give fans the moment they have been waiting for. They’ll finally know how Floyd finds out about the affair with Clark and Carol. Judging by what’s seen, Floyd learns about it before catching them in the hotel room. That could mean he was tipped off and went to investigate.

As great and emotional as everything was with the love triangle and friendships, the storyline with Detectives Jodie Plumb and Donoghue Homer is just as important. For example, they learned that Carol became a millionaire after Floyd died. That doesn't just look even guiltier than she already did. It's also a motive. But does this mean she murdered her husband? Stay tuned to Show Snob to find out.