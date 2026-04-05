DTF St. Louis episode 6 release time (by each time zone), preview, and more

DTF St. Louis episode 5, titled “Amphezyne," starts with Detectives Jodie Plumb and Donoghue Homer interviewing Carol Love-Smernitch about the money she gets after her husband (Floyd) died. It was motive enough to warrant speaking to her. Sadly, the only thing they got out of her was that she has a sealed conviction. And thanks to Missouri State Law J-H, 2-6-17, Compliance Y-4, Carol doesn’t have to acknowledge it. This leads to Detective Plumb doing something illegal.

While the two detectives were at a bar, Homer says that a sealed record can be unsealed if someone fills out an application to a police department. With that knowledge, Jodie fills out the application in Carol Love-Smernitch’s name.

Back in the past, Clark Forrest, Floyd, and Carol discussed the idea of all being together during sex. Floyd hopes that the combination of Amphezyne (the drug that killed him) and Clark being there will help him get aroused. Whether or not it works remains to be seen, but we should find out in episode 6.

DTF St. Louis episode 6 release time

DTF St Louis episode 6, titled “The Denny’s Plan”, is set to premiere in the US on Sunday, April 5, at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max.

Hawaii: 3:00 p.m. HST on Sunday, April 5

Alaska: 5:00 p.m. AKDT on Sunday, April 5

April 5 West Coast of the US: 6:00 p.m. PT on Sunday, April 5

Mountain time: 7:00 p.m. MT on Sunday, April 5

Midwest of the US: 8:00 p.m. CT on Sunday, April 5

East Coast of the US: 9:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 5

Canada (Crave): 9:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 5

Brazil: 10:00 p.m. BRT on Sunday, April 5

Portugal and Western Europe: 2:00 a.m. WEST on Monday, April 5

UK (Sky Atlantic): 2:00 a.m. GMT on Friday, Monday, April 5

Spain and Central Europe: 3:00 a.m. CEST on Monday, April 5

Bulgaria and Eastern Europe: 4:00 a.m. EEST on Monday, April 5

India: 6:30 a.m. IST on Monday, April 5

New Zealand (Neon): 2:00 p.m. NZST on Monday, April 5

What to expect in episode 6

As I mentioned, viewers should see whether or not the plan will get Floyd aroused enough to have sex. It may seem weird to people on the outside, but, as the show continues to point out, “No one’s normal. It just looks like that from across the street.”

Also, the background check Jodie ran on Carol should be back. That means we’ll learn what she did and if it’s something that can further the idea that Carol killed her husband for the insurance money.

So far, DTF St. Louis hasn’t disappointed this writer yet. So, whatever she did should be good. Stay tuned to Show Snob to find out what it is.

Don't miss new episodes of DTF St. Louis on Sundays on HBO.