DTF St. Louis is over, but HBO has another White Lotus-style opportunity

DTF St. Louis has officially come to an end on HBO. For the first time since the series premiere on March 1, we don’t have a new episode of the series to watch tonight on HBO.

DTF St. Louis episode 7, which aired on Sunday, April 12, was the season, and possible series, finale.

It’s not often that you see a series like this with only seven episodes. Typically, we’re seeing six- or eight-episode seasons, especially for HBO comedies. So, it’s completely understandable why some fans are confused about the show’s episode count.

With that said, I don’t have any complaints about DTF St. Louis’s episode count. I can’t say I loved the ending, but it felt like six episodes was probably too rushed for that conclusion. Eight episodes would have felt too long. In this case, seven episodes might have actually been the perfect number.

The DTF St. Louis season 1 finale revealed what actually happened to Floyd Smernitch, and there’s not much left to be explored with these characters.

For me, a second season of DTF St. Louis that follows Carol Love-Smernitch or Clark Forrest seems largely unnecessary. There’s just no way that it could happen in an entertaining way. The characters are great, but the hook was always the mystery about Floyd’s death. That’s been solved, so it’s on to the next!

And, that’s what I hope will happen.

DTF St. Louis - Photograph by Tina Rowden/HBO

DTF St. Louis should become an anthology series on HBO

DTF St. Louis is on the short list of my favorite shows of the year so far. I knew I would love it when I saw the trailer, and I definitely enjoyed watching the first season. Now, I’m just hoping that HBO finds a way to turn DTF St. Louis into some kind of anthology series.

I would love to see more stories from creator Steven Conrad, and it sounds like Conrad might have some more stories up his sleeve, too!

In an interview with GQ, Conrad was asked what’s next, and he seemed quite open to the idea of keeping similar themes as Mike White does with The White Lotus.

“Well, there's a new instrument now: the White Lotus instrument. It's similar themes and a different setting. A DTF anthology would be sex and violence, and if you had to pick two things as a writer to be restricted to, sex and violence are pretty good. There's extended possibilities and infinite results, so I could do it.”

I would love DTF St. Louis to get The White Lotus treatment. There’s just something about the style and humor of this show, and I think that would translate to other weird cases, criminal and otherwise.

Initially, the idea that’s obvious that Conrad and co. could use is the DTF dating app and moving the story to different cities. Don’t tell me you wouldn’t watch DTF Seattle. I know you would!

The good news is that Conrad isn’t ruling out the idea of anthology series right out of the gate. We know Casey Bloys and HBO have a history of working well with creators and giving them the keys, so to speak, when it comes to those creative decisions. Of course, it’s going to be up to Conrad to put a story together that’s worthwhile for HBO to be interested, but the response to the first season has been fantastic. There’s a really strong chance that something will happen between Conrad and HBO in the future.

While I’m all for telling original stories and not everything turning into a franchise or IP to be developed, it’s a lot harder for some of these limited series to gain an audience consistently when we’re just new show to new show. When there’s an opportunity to keep fans season after season, sometimes, it’s a good idea to do that. That’s what is on the table with DTF St. Louis.

We’ll share more updates about the future of the series, but it’s probably going to be a while until we learn more.