Dune: Prophecy is not the only series we’re excited to stream this weekend, here’s what to watch!
By Sandy C.
Let’s get the facts out of the way, Dune: Prophecy on HBO is by far the most anticipated series of the month. The Dune universe continues to grow and its fanbase is massive. But what if you’re just not into sci-fi? Well, there’s something for you to stream this weekend, too.
If you need streaming recommendations, you’ve come to the right place! After all, we’re Show Snob, we only suggest the best of the best. Find your streaming options below, followed by our thoughts.
What to stream this weekend, Nov. 15
- Say Nothing on Hulu (all episodes are now streaming)
- Cross on Prime Video (all episodes are now streaming)
- Day of the Jackal on Peacock (the first six episodes are streaming, more to come)
- Cobra Kai season 6 part 2 on Netflix is (all episodes are now streaming)
- Silo season 2 on Apple TV+ (episode 1 is now streaming)
- Landman on Paramount+ (the first two episodes premiere Nov. 17)
- Dune: Prophecy on HBO and Max (the first episode premieres Nov. 17)
Say Nothing and Cross are ready to go
From the list of options, what are you the most excited to watch? Say Nothing on Hulu and Cross on Prime Video are excellent shows to watch over a weekend, as all episodes are now streaming. The first is a historical drama with brilliant acting but an unfocused story. Say Nothing is worth your patience, though. If you prefer to watch something a bit more fast-paced, go for the crime thriller Cross.
Cobra Kai part 2 is also ready to stream, but its on season 6, so I only recommend it if you are caught up. That is, unless catching up to a beloved Netflix series is part of your plans this weekend.
There’s more Day of the Jackal to come
Day of the Jackal dropped its first six episodes on Peacock, and if you enjoy them, there’s more to come. The spy thriller is set to feature a total of 10 episodes, so there are five more to go that will arrive weekly. Peacocks’ latest series stars Eddie Redmayne and Lashana Lynch.
Silo on Apple TV+ and Landman on Paramount+ will also be weekly releases. If you prefer streaming shows weekly, these are fantastic options. And finally, the biggest series of the month, Dune: Prophecy premieres this Sunday, Nov. 17, on HBO and Max.