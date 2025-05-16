When a show gets off the ground, it needs some kind of hook. It helps to have a familiar creator and star, even better when they’ve worked together before. Behold Duster, a new 1970s-set crime drama for Max. It comes from J.J. Abrams, the man behind Lost among other series, and stars Josh Holloway, who is best known for his work in the sci-fi thriller series.

Will their reunion on the small screen be something magical? We'll have to see. Duster drops drops new episodes Thursdays on Max, and we’ll be here recapping the action. So, for the pilot, let’s dive in. SPOILERS BELOW.

Courtesy: Max

Introducing the Duster characters

At the heart of this series are two unlikely allies, a rookie FBI Agent and a getaway driver for a notorious crime boss. We meet them both early in this premier episode. First up is Nina Hays (Rachel Hilson), who is a sharp and committed graduate of the FBI Academy. The problem is, she can’t seem to find a bureau that wants to take her.

But Nina is undeterred. She’s most interested in the case against Saxton (Keith David), a notorious crime boss in the Phoenix area that is notoriously hard to make a case against. Though her superiors don’t appreciate her pluck, there is an opening in Phoenix, so Nina is sent on her way.

Once on the ground, she’s greeted by another agent, Awan (Asivak Koostachin), who seems to be on the bottom of the pecking order. They, naturally, hit it off at once. Nina gets a warm greeting from the boss, Abbott (Greg Grunberg), and the office assistant, Jessica-Lorraine (Sofia Vassilieva), but an icy reception from the senior agent in her group, Agent Grant (Dan Tracy). Still, Nina is determined to make some headway.

Next up, we’re introduced to Jim Ellis (Holloway). It doesn’t take long to see that the series title comes from his car, a 1970 Duster, and to see the skills he brings to the table for Saxton as an expert driver. First up is a mission of great importance to help save Saxton’s son and heir, Royce (Benjamin Charles Watson).

In tow with Jim is Luna (Adriana Aluna Martinez). She calls him Uncle Jim, and he clearly cares for her a lot. When he drops her off with her mother, Izzy (Camille Guaty), it’s clear there’s more to it. Luna isn’t Jim’s niece, nor does she know about their connection. It’s clear Jim and Izzy have a complicated past, but that is a mystery for a future episode.

Rachel Hilson and Josh Holloway in Duster

An unlikely partnership forms

As Nina tries to make her mark, the investigation leads back to Jim. She learns he transported a stolen organ over state lines and plans to use it as leverage to get him to flip on Saxton. Agent Grant tells her that’s a no go and to stay away. But Nina is determined, so she shoots her shot.

In their first meeting—which takes place in Jim’s Duster—Nina tries to leverage him into flipping. Jim doesn’t bite, forcefully rebuffing her efforts. Nina takes the loss in stride and attempts to regroup with Awan. But she doesn’t realize Jim is rattled. He decides it’s time to leave town for a bit.

Jim swings by his father’s (Corbin Bernsen) house. He needs his passport, but it’s clear he has an icy relationship with his stepmother Charlotte (Gail O’Grady). In fact, it would be fair to call it enmity. So, when Jim is telling his father about his plan to flee to Mexico and Charlotte eavesdrops, it’s clear this won’t end well. Charlotte calls the FBI and connects with Nina—spilling the details about Jim’s plan.

Turns out, it was just the right information at the right time for Nina. She uncovered a video of the death of Jim’s brother, who also worked for Saxton. But when Agent Grant learns Nina ignored his order to let it go, he goes to Abbott. Nina is set to be transferred to Butte, Montana, which would put her out of reach of Saxon. That doesn’t sit well with her. In a last-ditch effort, she makes a second run at Jim.

Duster on Max

This time, Nina uses a more powerful weapon—the truth. Turns out Nina’s father once worked for Saxton in Philadelphia. When he tried to get out, he ended up dead as the result of a car bomb. It’s a set up that is eerily similar to Jim’s brother. While Jim doesn’t want to believe Saxton did it, he agrees to be an informant to get to the truth.

Jim doesn’t have to go on the run, and Nina saves her job—for the moment. But now they’re both in the thick of it, especially after a corrupt cop (Donal Logue) saw their clandestine meeting.

Pilots are tricky because you have to do a lot of heavy lifting and world building. This has a great period look and feel, and I enjoyed Holloway in the lead role. Hilson is doing a nice job as Nina, too. There was a strong hook and a lot of interesting story threads laid out in addition to the fact it just looks cool. Once we got to the partnership deal, I was hooked. I’m excited to see where this one goes next.

New episodes of Duster drop Thursday nights on Max. Check back next week for a recap of episode 2!