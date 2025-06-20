Duster season 1 episode 6 recap: A successful mission for Jim and Nina

This post contains spoilers from Duster season 1 episode 6 from this point forward.

After a couple episodes away, we’re back to getting a glimpse of the future to open the sixth episode of this first season of Duster. And, predictably, Jim (Josh Holloway) and Nina (Rachel Hilson) are in trouble. But will it stay that way? Let’s dive into this week’s action.

Meeting the Russian in Duster episode 6

At the end of last week's episode, Jim and Nina were on the same team with Saxton (Keith David). Jim earned his way back into Saxton’s good graces, while Nina found an in posing as an interpreter. They were both being tapped to be part of the group for the big deal meeting. And it’s looking up, but there are still challenges.

Saxton asks Jim to help smooth things over with Greek Sal after helping spoil his daughter’s wedding last episode. Jim takes Billy (Evan Jones) to meet with Sal’s guys and present an offer. It’s not received well, and Billy’s hot temper isn’t helping things. But Jim gets them to take the offer back to Sal, and they move on with their day.

Josh Holloway, Rachel Hilson, Keith David, Benjamin Charles Watson, Evan Jones in Duster on Max | Courtesy of Warner Bros. Discovery

Nina, meanwhile, discovers someone has gone through her desk. She reports it to Abbott (Greg Grunberg), but neither are sure what it means. Turns out it is Agent Grant (Dan Tracy), who is working to stifle her investigation. When he turns up at her motel just as Jim and Billy arrive, he nearly blows her cover. That was likely his intention, but Nina smooths some things over for the moment.

At the meeting, Royce (Benjamin Charles Watson) has a problem. When they meet their Russian partner (Stan Klassen), he insists on shots. But the alcohol doesn’t mix with Royce’s medicine. His erratic behavior nearly kills the deal until Jim finds a way to pull it back. With the deal done, Saxton heads out to solve another problem.

He leaves Jim, Nina, Billy, and Royce to get their prize back safely. It isn’t long before Sal’s guys pounce. They had followed Jim and Billy, still bothered by their treatment. Now, Jim, Nina, and the rest have to shoot their way out. Nina helps save the day, but Billy still harbors suspicions she’s lying.

Nina crafts a story to cover things, and Royce steps up to vouch for her after their connection. But this isn’t over. It’s likely to come back to haunt her at some point. But, for today, it’s a successful mission.

Sofia Vassilieva, Asivak Koostachin, Rachel Hilson in Duster episode 6 on Max | Courtesy of Warner Bros. Discovery

Protests and hot water

Meanwhile, Izzy (Camille Guaty) isn’t happy with her treatment. She organizes the other female drivers in protest, and it starts to gain traction. Their target is the union boss, Bob Temple (Kevin Chamberlin). He’s not pleased at all the attention, and the fact Izzy is on the news. So, he turns to someone for help.

That someone is Ezra Saxton. This protest is bringing too much attention and possible heat to Saxton’s business, so he’s not pleased. As we end the episode, Jim begins to realize that Izzy has made herself and Luna (Adriana Aluna Martinez), a target. And they have caught Saxton’s attention now, meaning that they might be in danger and Jim might be forced to make a difficult choice.

To this point, Jim has kept his connection to them under-the-radar. But if Saxton makes a move against his family, Jim will have to choose a side. It’s clear the realization is weighing on him as the episode comes to a conclusion.

It was a fun caper episode. The pieces of all the different threads are starting to come together in an interesting way. All of Jim’s side pursuits are seemingly crashing together with Nina under cover with Saxton and Izzy pushing the limits with her protest. Jim is a man under pressure, and he might be pushing toward a breaking point. With only two episodes of the season left, it’s clear all these stories are coming to a head at the right time. Now, it’s just a matter of how things will shake out and who will be left standing at the end.

Duster airs Thursdays on Max. You can find recaps of the action of each episode right here each Thursday. Check back next week to see what happens next!

