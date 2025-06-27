Duster season 1 episode 7 recap: The walls are closing in

This post contains spoilers from Duster season 1 episode 7 from this point forward.

We’re up to the penultimate episode of the season and things are getting tense. Jim (Josh Holloway) and Nina (Rachel Hilson) have been playing it close to the edge for a while, but will they get burned? This episode saw them all pushing closer to the line. Let’s dive into this week’s episode of Duster.

An old face returns

Remember Deputy Groomes (Donal Logue)? Well, you probably hadn’t thought about him for a while. Jim certainly hasn’t, either. But as we open the episode, Groomes is awake and itching to talk to Saxton (Keith David). That can’t be good. But Jim doesn’t know that it’s coming—yet.

Jim, meanwhile, has been tapped for a special mission with Saxton. He’s set to drive him to Las Vegas for a meeting to hand off what they scored from the Russian. But that means he’s not around to try and safeguard Izzy (Camille Guaty), who has ruffled feathers with her trucker protest. Saxton’s losing money, and he’s not going to let it keep going.

Camille Guaty and Josh Holloway in Duster on Max | Courtesy of Warner Bros. Discovery

He has Bob Temple (Kevin Chamberlin) make her an offer. It would set Izzy up to benefit, but she’s in it for everyone. She rejects the offer despite Bob Temple’s warning. She gets a similar warning from Jim, but Izzy is committed to her cause. Luna (Adriana Aluna Martinez) has gotten suspended from summer camp. That has her and her mother at odds. To make matters worse, Luna has a plan.

She sneaks into the trunk of the Duster and Jim and Saxton are 100 miles out of the city before they find her. With no time to turn back, they have to take Luna along. As they ride, Luna lets slip her connection to Jim, and Jim’s connection to Izzy. That clicks in for Saxton, who wants to know more.

Once they arrive in Las Vegas, it’s to meet with Howard Hughes (Tom Nelis). Jim is included in the conversation and learns what they acquired: a recording of President Richard Nixon. What is it all leading to? That’s unclear, but Jim is on the inside of this big deal. Turns out, Hughes knew his brother and has evidence to share. He tells Jim it was the CIA who had his brother killed.

Given the source, Jim isn’t sure he believes it. But it’s another wrinkle in the mystery, one that better fits Jim’s gut. He has never believed Saxton really killed his brother, and now he might be closer to proving that’s true. If he can make it that far…

Rachel Hilson in Duster on Max | Courtesy of Warner Bros. Discovery

Dual threats for Nina

Nina is making her own moves. She’s getting cozy with Royce (Benjamin Charles Watson). All that doesn’t sit well with Billy (Evan Jones), who is still suspicious. He decides to kick his investigation into Nina into overtime. But he’s not the only one.

Agent Grant (Dan Tracy) is still trying to follow her. He’s working with the Cowboy (J.R. Yenque), who wants her silenced. Could the Cowboy be that CIA threat? We know he’s tied in with the powers that be in Washington D.C. And learning that Nina is so close to Saxton, he orders Grant to get her out of the way.

Grant grabs a drop gun and makes his plan. But, again, he’s not the only one with big plans for Nina. Turns out Billy is in the right place at the right time to learn that Groomes has a message. When Groomes tells him who Nina really is, Billy has the evidence he needs to prove his suspicions. That’s not good for Nina, or for Jim. As we end, Billy makes his move. He snatches up Nina just before Agent Grant is poised to shoot her. All while Jim is making his way back with Saxton. That sets up a heck of a confrontation in the finale!

As we rapidly approach the end of the season, everything is coming together. Billy has put the pieces in place and now he’s snatched up Nina. Saxton loves Jim, but he won’t take kindly to being betrayed. And the worst of it all? Saxton might not have done anything to Jim’s brother. Between that and the introduction of a larger plot involving Richard Nixon, there is a lot to be excited about. This season has slow-played a lot, but it feels like the plot is on fire. How much resolution will we get? That remains to be seen, but I’m excited to see where it’s all leading.

New episodes of Duster premiere Thursdays streaming on Max. We recap all the episode action here each week. Check back next week as we dive deep into the first season finale!

