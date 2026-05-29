Dutton Ranch season 1 episode 4 recap: Tough day on the ranch

As Dutton Ranch episode 3 came to an end, things were looking bleak for Beth and Rip.

It didn’t get much better in episode 4, "Start With a Bullet," as Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Rip (Cole Hauser) had to make a desperate decision after hoof and mouth came to their herd.

Overnight guest

As we begin, Beth and Rip have made a difficult decision, but she doesn’t want Carter (Finn Little) to see what’s coming. So, she heads to the house to ship him off to school, and she gets more than she expected when she arrives.

Carter spent the night with Oreana (Natalie Alyn Lind), who is still there. Beth handles the discovery as well as possible, sending Carter to school while giving Oreana a ride home. That’s when they all learn she is a Jackson, living at 10 Petal. Beth drops her off and remains resistant to the charms of Beulah (Annette Bening), who is trying to broker peace.

Having been rejected by Beth, Beulah turns her attention to her granddaughter. She tells Oreana it’s time to shape up, and until she does, she’s going to suffer the consequences—including having her car taken away and gaining a minder in Miguel (Berto Colon). And he’s not inclined to let her break the rules, which will keep Oreana on a short leash until she can earn back Beulah’s trust.

Carter’s day out

Meanwhile, Carter is sent off to school. At 19 years old, he’s older than all his classmates and feels like a fish out of water. He wants to work the ranch and not go to school. So, along the way, he stops off at a place where day laborers find work. He doesn’t have a horse, which appears to limit is options, until a rancher named Dwight (Ray McKinnon) offers to take him on for the day.

While on site, Carter is working hard, but it’s clear Dwight is looking for company as much as help. He offers Carter some cold beer and spends the day regaling him with stories. Carter feels at home doing the work, away from school. And when Beth calls telling him to take Oreana out for the night, he feels like it’s a win.

It’s been a good day for Carter, as he heads out for his evening. But with Oreana stuck at home, he gets stood up. And Carter soon begins to realize that Beth wasn’t being kind, but rather keeping him away from the ranch.

(L-R): Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton and Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler in Dutton Ranch, episode 4, season 1, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+.

A drastic choice

Meanwhile, Beth and Rip have little in the way of options. It’s an outbreak that threatens the whole region. Rip is set that it was introduced by the new bull who, despite the paperwork, doesn’t seem to have been tested. Rip and the hands begin preparations while Beth sets to digging into the mystery.

Beth makes a call to the veterinarian listed on the paperwork. She gets through but turns out he’s never heard of her or the cattle broker who supposedly worked with him. That’s not an auspicious sign, as Beth comes to realize they were the victims of fraud. The bull wasn’t tested, and it’s going to have devastating consequences.

The entire herd is exposed. So, Rip, Beth, and the crew dig a pit, gather the rifles, and drive the herd toward it. That includes the calf that Rip rescued in Montana—their last link to the peaceful life in the shadow of the Yellowstone they once planned to have. Beth asks if it needs to be done, and Rip says it does. They drive the herd into the pen, and Rip puts them down. It’s a slow, painful, and devastating process.

When it’s done, they set to cleaning up and burying the infected cattle. It’s a big loss personally and financially, and it’s an awful day. It has worn on Rip and Beth. But in the aftermath, she shares with him what she’s discovered. They head out to find the cattle broker, who Rip drives out before burning down his trailer and property.

Still, it’s little comfort after a tough day. Rip calls Everett (Ed Harris) to let him know it’s done, then collapses in the field. He’s spent emotionally and physically. But it’s still better than what awaits Beth.

Carter has figured out why Beth told him to go out. It isn’t that she’s a fan of Oreana, as Carter had hoped, but that she wanted to keep him away. He’s rightfully hurt and angry to be excluded, especially from such a big day. He’s not a fan of school and he doesn’t understand why she wants to keep him from following his heart.

It’s a tough exchange that leaves Beth even more deflated after a long day. As we wrap up, she grabs a bottle and collapses on the couch. It’s not clear what comes next or how they recover, but it’s clear there is a lot of work left to do for Beth and Rip.

Dutton Ranch episode 4 was tough. It was a surprisingly emotional episode, especially as Rip had to turn the rifle on his calf. It also leaves a lot of questions about what comes next and who was ultimately responsible for the infected bull.

I have my suspicions, and I suspect the back half of the season will be aimed at getting some answers and finding a way to move forward.

New episodes of Dutton Ranch stream Fridays on Paramount+. Check back next week as we recap the action of season 1.