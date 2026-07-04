Dutton Ranch undergoes major shakeup ahead of season 2

Following the first season finale of the latest hit Yellowstone spinoff, there's some possibly disappointing news to share about Dutton Ranch season 2 with fans. When the next season arrives, there will have been a major shakeup, but on the bright side, it's the kind of shakeup that if executed probably, fans won't even notice that a huge change has taken place.

To immediately quell any concerns fans might have, Dutton Ranch season 2 isn't expected to have any shakeups in front of the camera. The main cast will be unchanged, with Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser continuing to reprise their roles as Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler. Ed Harris and Annette Bening also round out the large ensemble cast, but the real shakeup is happening behind the camera.

As Yellowstone fans know all too well, the original series had its fair share of behind-the-scenes drama toward the end of its run, and while Dutton Ranch appears to be experiencing some on-set shuffles, this time around, it's not nearly as dramatic. When the spinoff returns for season 2 on Paramount+, it will do so under the watchful eye of a brand-new showrunner.

Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton in Dutton Ranch, episode 9, season 1, streaming on Paramount+, 2026 | Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+

Dutton Ranch season 2 gets new showrunner

Before the first season even made its premiere, Deadline reported that creator and showrunner Chad Feehan left the series, both as showrunner and other capacities. The exact reasons for his abrupt exit from Dutton Ranch after completing work on the first season aren't explicitly known, though Deadline suggests Feehan had difficulty "handling the bold-faced cast."

Ahead of the first season finale's airing, The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that Dutton Ranch season 2 officially named a new showrunner to take over for Feehan. Justified, SEAL Team, The Stand, and The Institute alum Benjamin Cavell is stepping in to replace Feehan's showrunner duties, and based on Cavell's television resume, we're in good hands with his vision.

Now that Dutton Ranch season 2 has a new showunner at the helm, work can officially begin on the follow-up season in the writer's room if it hasn't already. Thankfully, a replacement for Feehan was named rather quickly as to not experience any significant delays in the production process for the second season. The show is a huge hit and should be back on the air as soon as possible.

It's entirely possible that Dutton Ranch season 2 could begin filming sometime before the end of the year for a release sometime in late summer 2027. The first season started filming in August 2025 and ended up premiering in May 2026. While cameras starting rolling on season 2 in August 2026 might be a bit too quick, Paramount+ will surely continue the quick turnaround on Taylor Sheridan's shows.

As for whether fans should be at all concerned that Dutton Ranch has lost its creator and original showrunner, this doesn't necessarily spell trouble for the series. Television shows often change showrunners without feeling a noticeable change onscreen. If anything, a new perspective could actually be a good thing for the spinoff series, its storylines, and its longevity.