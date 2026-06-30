Elle release time on Prime Video and what to expect from the Legally Blonde prequel

It's been 25 years since we met one of the most iconic comedy characters of all time. Academy Award winner (not for this role, even though she deserved it) Reese Witherspoon originated Elle Woods in Legally Blonde, which spawned a sequel, a Broadway musical, and now a prequel series. The movie has reigned as a beloved romantic comedy with an enduring feminist message.

While we have been waiting years for Witherspoon to reprise her breakthrough role in the previously announced but long delayed Legally Blonde 3, Elle Woods is still coming back to our screens. Witherspoon executive produces Elle, the Prime Video teen comedy-drama series dropping us into the middle of Elle's high school days for a once untold origin story.

Elle has been among the long list of highly anticipated new series premiering this summer, and what's better to kick off the season than a major dose of nostalgia? Whether you have been counting down the days or you're just curious to see what the prequel series has in store, we're sharing what fans need to know before tuning in, including the release time and what to expect.

Lexi Minetree, Chandler Kinney in ELLE | Photo Credit: Justine Yeung/Prime Video

When is Elle released on Prime Video?

The first season of Elle makes is premiere on Wednesday, July 1, 2026 on Prime Video. Rather than releasing the episodes weekly, the streaming service will drop all eight episodes of the season at once for fans to binge-watch over the long Fourth of July weekend. It's the perfect show to escape into during a long, hot summer holiday where you just need a good laugh.

Elle begins streaming at 3 a.m. ET, which is midnight PT on Prime Video. Even though it's summer and ahead of a long holiday weekend, it's still pretty late to stay up to start your binge-watch. For a closer look at what time the first season is released in your area, we shared a list of the show's release times by time zone below:

Hawaii: 9:00 p.m. HST on Tuesday, June 30

Alaska: 11:00 p.m. AKDT on Tuesday, June 30

West Coast of the US: 12:00 a.m. PT on Wednesday, July 1

Mountain Time: 1:00 a.m. MT on Wednesday, July 1

Midwest of the US: 2:00 a.m. CT on Wednesday, July 1

East Coast of the US: 3:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, July 1

Brazil: 4:00 a.m. BRT on Wednesday, July 1

England: 8:00 a.m. BST on Wednesday, July 1

France: 9:00 a.m. CEST on Wednesday, July 1

Germany: 9:00 a.m. CEST on Wednesday, July 1

Italy: 9:00 a.m. CEST on Wednesday, July 1

Spain: 9:00 a.m. CEST on Wednesday, July 1

South Africa: 9:00 a.m. SAST on Wednesday, July 1

India: 12:30 p.m. IST on Wednesday, July 1

South Korea: 4:00 p.m. KST on Wednesday, July 1

Japan: 4:00 p.m. JST on Wednesday, July 1

Sydney, Australia: 5:00 p.m. AEST on Wednesday, July 1

Lexi Minetree, June Diane Raphael in ELLE | Photo Credit: Kimberley French/Prime Video

Elle Woods moves to Seattle for a culture shock in the prequel series

For the first time, we're getting the opportunity to meet Elle Woods as a teenager and see how she became the colorful, fashionable sorority president turned law student we know and love. As it turns out, she had quite the journey in her adolescence when her family moved from her hometown of Bel-Air in Los Angeles and moved to the much different city of Seattle, Washington.

Prime Video describes the series in its official synopsis: "In Season One, Elle follows Elle Woods in high school as we learn about the life experiences that shaped her into the iconic young woman we came to know and love in the first Legally Blonde film."

While the first movie takes place in 2001, Elle goes back in time to 1995 when Elle Woods is 16 years old. When her parents Wyatt (Tom Everett Scott) and Eva (June Diane Raphael) abruptly move their family to Seattle, she's fed a culture shock as she tries to fit into the grunge scene with her bubbly, blonde personality. But being Elle Woods, she finds herself fighting for justice for her new school.

If you're expecting a half-hour comedy series that finds Elle in continual low-stakes sitcom danger, you will either be disappointed or pleasantly surprised to learn that the episodes far exceed the runtimes of an average comedy series. There's comedy, sure, but Elle leans into vulnerable dramatic beats, too, and there's a season-long arc that unravels a captivating mystery.

Before you begin watching, check out the full trail for season 1 in the video below!