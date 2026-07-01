Elle season 1 age rating offers more teen-friendly fare than other YA Prime Video shows

A whole new generation will be introduced to the delightful and fearless world of Elle Woods in the new Prime Video series Elle. It's been 25 years since Legally Blonde first hit the big screen in 2001, and we're returning to the bright and beautifully pink world of Reese Witherspoon's iconic character in the prequel series that offers a previously unknown chapter of her backstory.

Elle rewinds the calendar back to 1995, when Elle Woods wasn't a sorority president or a Harvard Law student and was 16 years old. This time played by newcomer Lexi Minetree, who looks a lot like Witherspoon and perfectly steps into Elle's pink heels, the Bel-Air teen is plucked from her comfortable world of excess in California and forced into the decidedly grayer land of Seattle.

Because of Elle's proximity to other young adult Prime Video shows like Off Campus, Every Year After, and even The Summer I Turned Pretty, prospective viewers might be wondering about whether the show's depictions of sex, nudity, language, and more are graphic and inappropriate for teens. You'll be pleasantly surprised to learn that the series isn't rated TV-MA.

Elle Woods (Lexi Minetree) in ELLE | Photo Credit: Kimberley French/Prime Video

Elle on Prime Video is rated TV-14 and appropriate for teens

According to the show's official page on Prime Video, Elle has earned a TV-14 age rating for substance use, alcohol use, foul language, and sexual content. However, none of these particular categories have an explicit or graphic presence in the series, which could otherwise have been aired on a television network such as The CW or ABC Family/Freeform.

There is absolutely no nudity featured in Elle season 1 that's more graphic than women wearing bikinis or men lifting up their shirts to reveal their abdomen. You don't have to worry about a surprise instance of graphic full frontal nudity in the last episode like in Off Campus. Not once will you have to cover the eyes of the younger viewers in your home of they happen to watch the show.

Likewise, there are no sex scenes included in the series in spite of the inclusion of "sexual content" in the age rating description. This is a light spoiler, but Elle is described many times as a virgin and doesn't engage in more than a kiss with any boys in the show. The most sexuality is explored in the series is kissing, which is between both opposite sex and same sex couples.

Elle features multiple instances of underage drinking and teen partying, including a party where it's explained that some brownies have been laced with pot. That's really the extent of the alcohol and drug content in the series, though some viewers might have a lower tolerance level for things like this when it comes to teenagers.

The age rating also suggests that the series has "foul language," though the teen characters use far fewer expletives than you might expect from a modern teen comedy-drama on a streaming service. Elle herself doesn't use foul language, but she is called a "slut" in one episode. Other instances of expletives include infrequent uses of words like "sh-t," but it's not excessive.

As for content warnings, Elle unexpectedly navigates the concept of grief in the wake of an untimely death via a car accident. The incident happens offscreen, but the characters grapple with the emotional aftermath onscreen. Beyond that twist, there aren't many other topics that could result in major triggers apart from light bullying, parental struggles, and friendship woes.