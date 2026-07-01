Elle season 1 ending solves the money mystery and leaves Elle with a choice in season 2

Legally Blonde is back on our screens in a completely new way thanks to Prime Video's brand-new prequel series Elle, which offers an untold chapter of Elle Woods' teenage backstory.

We know and love Elle Woods as a fearless sorority president, the ultimate girl's girl, an ambitious fashion merchandising student, and (eventually) one of the most unlikely but intelligent legal minds of her generation. But before Reese Witherspoon donned Elle's signature pink, Elle Woods was an average teenager dealing with love, friendships, and abrupt relocations.

Elle takes us back to when the titular icon was 16 years old and yanked from her Bel-Air comfort zone. She's forced to stick out like a sore thumb when her family suddenly moves to Seattle during her junior year. New friends, new rules, and a new climate change everything about her life. With Bruiser by her side, Elle tackles an unexpected love triangle and her first unofficial crack at a legal case.

Since Prime Video has already renewed Elle season 2, the first season's finale wraps up the season-long finanical conspiracy mystery at Rainier West, but drops a whole new personal mystery on Elle's lap in the form of a love triangle. Who will she choose? And who was behind the missing money?

Warning: Major spoilers from Elle season 1 beyond this point!

Eva Woods (June Diane Raphael), and Dean Wilson (James Van Der Beek) in ELLE | Photo Credit: Kimberley French/Prime Video

Donna was framed by Dean Wilson and Principal Anderson in Elle season 1

Aside from Elle's culture shock from moving from Los Angeles, California to Seattle, Washington, she also became wrapped up in a financial conspiracy mystery that targeted her new school, Rainier West. The public school was running into money problems when it came to its support staff, which Dustin (Zac Looker) theorized started at the top with their principal, Shane Anderson (Matt Oberg).

In an effort to help make her new peers like her, but also out of genuine care, Elle joins the fight to figure out what's going on at Rainier West. Unfortunately, her initial attempts to lead an auction end up with school secretary Donna (Amy Pietz) getting fired. Meanwhile, the gang continues to research into Anderson's dealings and are further mobilized when Donna gets arrested for stealing money.

During their planned Breakfast Club-esque detention heist, the gang learned intel from Anderson's office. Their are receipts for all of the items the school claims to have — like tater tots, mousepads, and more — but Miles (Jacob Moskovitz) also finds a Polaroid of a woman and a child. Elle has a very Elle Woods moment at an assembly and uncovers the full truth.

Dean Wilson (James Van Der Beek), a mayoral hopeful, was blackmailing Anderson with the knowledge of his secret second family in order for him to steal petty cash from the school to help fund his campaign. Elle's courtroom moment leads to both men getting arrested and Donna's name being cleared of all charges. And that's when Lawyer Elle was born. (Well, teased.)

Miles (Jacob Moskovitz) and Elle Woods (Lexi Minetree) in ELLE | Photo Credit: Kimberley French/Prime Video

Does Elle end up with Dustin or Miles after coming back to Seattle?

When we pick up with Elle at home in Bel-Air, she's preoccupied with her crush on "Hot Josh" (Logan Shroyer), whose attention she desires and presence she requires as part of her multi-step plan leading to her senior year. However, when the Woods family ends up in Seattle, Elle becomes close to two guys outside her usual type: runner Miles and offbeat Dustin.

She immediately feels mutual sparks between herself and Miles, but he's dating her new friend Shannon (Danielle Chand), a senior who's one of the only of Elle's Rainier West peers to show her kindness. Elle and Miles secretly kiss after Shannon breaks up with Miles, and the secret comes to light when Miles shares the honest truth with Shannon after her mother's tragic death.

Elle and Miles are pulled further apart as Elle insists on making things right with Shannon. But as she and the group, which also includes Dustin, works to prove Donna's innocence and uncover Principal Anderson and Dean Wilson's wrongdoings, Elle and Dustin grow even closer. Dustin's crush blooms despite himself, and Elle doesn't initially realize she also has feelings for Dustin.

After Elle returns to Bel-Air, throwing in the towel when no one will forgive her for what she wrote in Cosmo, she ends up returning to Seattle and races to Liz's show at the Winter Informal. She and Dustin reunite and they kiss, which Miles catches with disappointment on his face. As both guys retreat, Elle's left with a big decision for season 2: Miles or Dustin?

Watch Elle only on Prime Video.