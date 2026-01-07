Emily in Paris is renewed for season 6 — here's what to expect

Emily Cooper is back in Paris — and the City of Lights has never looked so dramatic. Emily in Paris season 5 teased a possible finale, but the last episode left viewers with more questions than answers. Emily’s escapades in Rome and Venice may have closed certain chapters, but her life in Paris is far from predictable.

Netflix officially renewed the show for season 6, promising fresh drama, unexpected romances, and new challenges at the iconic Agence Grateau.

With Paris as her playground once again, Emily’s adventures are far from over.

Emily in Paris creator Darren Star teases new locations

Darren Star is excited about the endless possibilities of sending Emily somewhere new. While Paris will remain her "home base", the story could still lead her to unexpected places — perhaps even joining Gabriel briefly in Greece.

One thing is certain: Emily has officially closed the Rome chapter, as have Sylvie and the rest of the team. Each character faced their own personal fallouts — not with the city itself, but with the people there. Heartbreaks and professional tensions marked the end of one adventure while leaving the door open for new challenges, both in Paris and beyond.

Emily in Paris season 6 cast

We can expect the main cast to return, with Lily Collins leading as Emily Cooper, as always, alongside her bestie Mindy Chen (Ashley Park), her boss Sylvie Grateau (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu), and her coworkers, Luc (Bruno Gouery) and Julien (Samuel Arnold).

We can also expect to see more of Emily and Mindy's love interests:

⦁ Lucas Bravo is expected to be more present as Gabriel in the new season, with Marcello out of the picture;

⦁ Paul Forman will return as Nicolas de Léon, Mindy's fresh fiancé;

⦁ Lucien Laviscount will be back as Alfie to try and make Mindy change her mind.

The surprise of season 5 was the addition of Minnie Driver as the exasperating Princess Jane. And as each episode had a way of complicating things and leaving the audience baffled, Sylvie made Jane her partner to save Agence Grateau. Driver will clash with the others for the whole season to come.

Emily In Paris. (L to R) Lucas Bravo as Gabriel, Lily Collins as Emily in episode 509 of Emily In Paris. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025 | Netflix

What to expect from Emily in Paris season 6

Emily in Paris briefly became 'Emily in Rome' for half of season 5, then 'Emily in Venice' for the finale — but those days are over. After breaking up with Marcello, realizing she can't give up her hectic but beautiful life in Paris to go live with him in the quiet Solitano, Emily returns to Paris for good.

She'll have plenty to do in the French capital, with Princess Jane now as much a boss as Sylvie, and an even tougher one at that. These changes will keep Emily occupied, as might the complicated love life of her friend, for once messier than her own.

Between new workplace dynamics, romantic entanglements, and the vibrant streets of Paris, the upcoming season 6 promises laughter, heartache, and glamour more than ever. Fans can expect surprises at every turn as the city of love tests both her career and personal life with newfound momentum.