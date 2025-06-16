Eric Bana isn't out of the woods in Netflix's chilling Untamed teaser trailer

This summer, we're heading into the wilderness with Eric Bana on Netflix for the new mystery thriller series Untamed. The series has been teased for quite some time and seemed to be the next binge-worthy series that will have everyone talking. After Netflix shared the first official teaser trailer, we can pretty much confirm that we're all going to be hooked on this show when it arrives.

Eric Bana isn't the only one leading the adventure, as the cast of Untamed features a number of familiar faces, including La Brea alum Lily Santiago, Daredevil and Hart of Dixie star Wilson Bethel, United States of Tara favorite Rosemarie DeWitt, and Jurassic Park icon Sam Neill. That's quite the cast, and they all appear in the intriguing teaser trailer Netflix just dropped.

Untamed on Netflix release date and teaser trailer

On June 16, Netflix released the one-minute teaser trailer for Untamed, which comes one month before the show's official release. Untamed will be released on Thursday, July 16 with all six of its episodes released at once. The series was first announced as a limited series, and it appears to be marketed as one per its official page on the streamer. Take a look at the teaser below!

Taking place at the Yosemite National Park, Untamed's teaser opens with Bana's character Kyle Turned speaking in voiceover: "People come here to explore, see maybe 10 percent of the park." It's the bone-chilling introduction to a young woman's apparent fear as she explores the park alone. She jumps into the water and later turns around expecting to find someone behind her.

Well, it seems as though she doesn't make it. As the official synopsis for the limited series reveals, Turner investigates a "brutal death" in the park. He's a special agent for the National Parks Service and upholds the law throughout the park. However, this particular cast forces Turner to confront the park's dark secrets, and as the synopsis hints, a few dark secrets of his own.

"A character-driven mystery-thriller that follows Kyle Turner (played by Bana), a special agent for the National Parks Service who works to enforce human law in nature’s vast wilderness. The investigation of a brutal death sends Turner on a collision course with the dark secrets within the park, and in his own past."

Netflix's press release shares descriptions of each main character and reveals their connection to Turner. Sam Neill plays Paul Souter, Yosemite's chief park ranger and a close friend to Turner. Rosemarie DeWitt plays Turner's ex-wife Jill Bodwin, a park counselor who's still tight with her ex-husband in spit of remarrying. Lily Santiago plays Naya Vasquez, a newcomer to Yosemite who used to be a cop in Los Angeles. Wilson Bethel plays the park's wildlife management officer Shane Maguire, who's a lone wolf and former Army ranger. Do any of these characters have dark secrets?

Netflix will surely still drop a full trailer for Untamed that sets up the plot of the series, but from the teaser trailer alone, the streamer has us hook, line, and sinker. Between the beautiful scenery and the harrowing tone, this looks like the potential dark horse limited series hit of the summer. We could all use an escape, and there's nothing like a mystery series to fall right into.

Check out the cast in new first-look images released by Netflix!

Untamed. (L to R) Eric Bana as Kyle Turner, Lily Santiago as Naya Vasquez in episode 102 of Untamed | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

Untamed. Wilson Bethel as Shane Maguire in episode 102 of Untamed | Cr. Ricardo Hubbs/Netflix © 2025

Untamed. Lily Santiago as Naya Vasquez in episode 102 of Untamed | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

Untamed. Rosemarie DeWitt as Jill Bodwin in episode 104 of Untamed | Cr. Ricardo Hubbs/Netflix © 2025

Untamed. Sam Neill as Paul Souter in episode 104 of Untamed | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

Untamed premieres on Thursday, July 17 only on Netflix.