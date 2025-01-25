Euphoria star breaks silence on unexpected exit from show

It's been a long — very long — time coming for Euphoria season 3 to pick up steam, but more and more news has finally started to emerge ahead of the production kickoff later this month.

While fans can expect Emmy Award winner Zendaya and much of the main cast to return for season 3, including Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer, Maude Apatow, and Alexa Demie, there will be a few familiar faces not part of the cast in the new season.

Barbie Ferreira previously revealed revealed her exit from Euphoria in August 2022 following the completion of season 2. Due to events in the second season, Javon Walton won't be appearing again, and the tragic death of Angus Cloud also hangs over the third season.

Most recently, as production on season 3 actually began to become a reality, Emmy Award winner Storm Reid revealed in November 2024 at the Governors Awards that she would not be returning as Rue's little sister Gia.

At the time, she briefly spoke to Rotten Tomatoes about her unexpected departure from Euphoria:

"Unfortunately, Gia’s not returning to the third season, but I am so so indebted to the cast and the crew of that show, to HBO. Euphoria’s a really special thing and I’m so glad that that’s a part of my legacy and that I was a part of such a cultural phenomenon … I can’t wait to see what season 3 has in store."

Storm Reid as Gia in Euphoria on HBO | Courtesy of Warner Bros. Discovery

Storm Reid explains exit from Euphoria season 3

In January 2025, Reid gave much more insight into the reasons for her exit from the hit HBO teen drama series. The actress, who won an Emmy for her performance in HBO's The Last of Us, told TMZ that scheduling conflicts between graduation from the University of Southern California and other projects she's working on prevented her from being available for season 3.

"Schedules just can't align sometimes," Reid shared with the outlet, while also expressing her gratitude for both the series and its cast and crew. She admitted that even though she won't be featured in the new episodes, she will be watching and she's excited, like the rest of us fans, to see what's in store for all of the characters.

Although when she was posed with the question of why she left the show and initially seemed a bit reluctant to answer the question, Reid boiled it down to scheduling conflicts. There could be an additional explanation she couldn't mention that could potentially give away some plot details, but even if there was, she appears to have no hard feelings about not returning.

Since last airing in 2022, Euphoria season 3 has been the source of much conversation and online chatter, with frequent rumors of conflict and cancellation surrounding it. But the show will be back, as vehemently confirmed by HBO in late 2024. Not much is known about the plot other than a potential time jump, but once cameras start rolling, we're sure to hear more details about the season.

Stay tuned for more Euphoria news and updates from Show Snob!