Every season of The Boys and its spin-offs ranked

Airing its final season in 2026, a Prime Video series in The Boys has solidified itself as a mainstay for the streaming service's subscribers. Its first season was so popular that a spinoff series in Gen V (2023-2025) was immediately ordered for commission, and there's even been an animated anthology entry known as The Boys: Diabolical (2022).

Both spinoffs are well worth a watch, with Gen V even implementing itself into the general canon. All three shows provide disparate style and tones, but either way: This is every season of The Boys and its spinoffs, ranked.

Valorie Curry (Firecracker) - Credit: Jasper Savage/Prime

8. The Boys season 5

While the show's general unpredictability had always brought about a call for audience concern that favorite respective characters would potentially be killed off, season five had stakes at the start before things began to feel completely manufactured.

Poetic moments and full-circle character arcs could prominently be mentioned for the positives, but what makes season five weaker to others is that some of its episodes are slow, and characters such as Soldier Boy were rewarded with too much screen time. Not exactly the ending that fans were hoping to see, but hey, the other seasons are great.

Erin Moriarty (Starlight). Courtesy of Prime © Amazon Content Services LLC

7. The Boys season 4

While its finale was full of fireworks, season four of The Boys was a trifle underwhelming compared to its top-notch predecessors. Materializing in season four are such major characters as Sister Sage and Firecracker, along with Black Noir II.

It’s also in this season that Starlight encounters a supe that's known as The Shifter, but through all of these characters introduced in season four, perhaps most intriguing is one named Joe Kessler, played by Jeffrey Dean Morgan and appearing only to Butcher as the latter’s brain deteriorates.

Sean Patrick Thomas (Polarity)

6. Gen V season 2

Much like The Boys season four, this second iteration of Gen V features a dearth of interesting new characters. Some, like Thomas Godolkin, were interesting enough, that character being a master of physical manipulation and the founder of the school in which the main characters attend.

Another similarity between these two particular seasons is that their closing episodes were definitely fun, highlighted by high-octane set pieces and featuring wonderful cliffhangers that left the viewers anticipating the franchise’s grand finale. Great season that seamlessly interweaves story lines, bringing together a pair of superhero groups.

The Boys: Diabolical -- Courtesy of Prime Video

5. The Boys Presents: Diabolical

Animated anthologies have become all the rage throughout recent TV history, but if there’s one that flew underneath the general household’s radar, it was The Boys Presents: Diabolical (2022). In a similar vein, most viewers of The Boys and Gen V are entirely unfamiliar with Diabolical as a whole, making the animated anthology entirely underrated.

On top of its touch of The Boys' humor and violence, Diabolical separates itself from the other animated anthologies by dint of its visuals. Every episode uses a different style of animation, and of course, they each follow a different plot with a different set of characters. It's super unique and even better than some of the live-action seasons within this superhero universe.

Gen V

4. Gen V season 1

If there’s one thing that rendered audiences hesitant about a Boys spinoff, it was how well the characters would live up to the originals. They more than live up to the standard and expectations, with Gen V being comprised of some truly unique characters such as protagonist Marie Moreau, a superpowered eighteen-year-old who's able to manipulate blood.

Witty lines of dialogue, specific plot points, elements of world building—all of this and more could easily be mentioned, but again, it's the refreshing cast of characters that will resonate with viewers, from Andre Anderson and Sam Riordan to Emma Meyer and Jordan Li. Their unique personalities are proven just as endearing as their respective superpowers, and they show that the universe has plenty of gas in the tank.

3. The Boys season 1

The one that started it all, season one of The Boys was among the most refreshing television experiences in all of the twenty-first century. Popular culture in general seemed to be overtaken by the superhero craze—this first season came out in the same year that Avengers: Endgame (2019) was released in theaters—and The Boys spoofed them all while still feeling original.

From the moment Robin Ward bursts into blood, viewers will be invested in Hughie's drive for redemption. This inciting incident creates an alluring dynamic between Hughie and A-Train that captures an essence of hate yet eventual benevolence, the show so seamlessly analyzing the human condition through dozens of character interactions.

Among the more unique dynamics is shared between Frenchie and Kimiko, two of the titular characters who communicate in sign language due to the latter’s muteness. They're only scratching the surface of leading duos who endear themselves to the audience, with The Boys being a masterclass on how to develop character. Season one proved that and so much more.

2. The Boys season 2

Stakes were high in The Boys season two, with Billy Butcher becoming reacquainted with his beloved wife, Becca, whom he previously thought to be dead. That particular plot point provides an endless sense of poignancy to an action-packed affair, and from every perspective of storytelling, Butcher proves himself to be an endlessly well-written character.

The season two crescendo puts into play a revenge arc that's never before been seen, with William "Billy" Butcher giving up his humanity throughout the following seasons. His journey to kill Homelander has provided television fans with some truly indelible moments, all of which seemed to crescendo in the scenes of season three.

The Boys season 3 on Amazon Video Jack Quaid (Hughie Campbell), Jensen Ackles (Soldier Boy)

1. The Boys season 3

Highlighting season three was Jensen Ackles, his character Soldier Boy being a composite character of three dramatis personae from the original comic book series. He's been one of the most endearing characters that The Boys has to offer, and he was first introduced in the scenes of season three.

It's not just the Soldier Boy introduction that makes these episodes special, as The Boys season three excels around every corner of storytelling. It balances humor, poignance, action, and romance as fluidly as any show on television, but what's more is that some of the highest points in all of The Boys can be seen in season three.

Character dynamics have never been more endearing than it is in season three, and while some fans may prefer the show's earlier seasons, there's no denying the storytelling prowess that's consistently on display. This solidified The Boys as the preeminent project exclusive to Amazon Prime and perhaps the tentpole show of the streaming service in general.