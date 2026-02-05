Every Targaryen introduced in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms so far

With the revelation that Egg is actually Aegon Targaryen in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, the Targaryen family tree is starting to get a little too complex in the HBO spin-off series.

Although the show is far less concerned with matters of the court than Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon, the arrival of the Targaryen princes at Lord Ashford's tournament will have dire consequences for the future of Westeros and the dragon dynasty.

Here's everything you need to know about the Targaryens in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms to prepare for episode 4, "Seven."

Finn Bennett (Aerion Targaryen), Bertie Carvel (Baelor Targaryen), and Sam Spruell (Maekar Targaryen) in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. Image courtesy of Steffan Hill/HBO.

Prince Baelor Targaryen

Also known as "Breakspear", earning the moniker after defeating the fierce Daemon Blackfyre at a tourney, Prince Baelor is the eldest son of King Daeron Targaryen, which makes him heir to the Iron Throne. Thanks to the dark hair he inherited from his mother, he stands out among his silver-haired relatives.

Baelor also happens to be the Hand of the King, enhancing the prestige of his presence in Lord Ashford's tournament. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms episode 2 quickly establishes Baelor as a just and honorable knight, as he is the one who vouches for Dunk's eligibility to enter the lists. He is expected to play a pivotal role in the upcoming A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms episodes.

Prince Valarr Targaryen

Prince Valarr Targaryen is the son of Baelor, a young prince renowned for his prodigious warrior skills. He is one of the first to fight in the tourney, easily beating the other knights that come his way.

Despite the early showcase of Valarr's ability with swords and lances, not a lot is revealed about the young Tagaryen's personality and his relationship with his father. Hopefully, we will see more of the young prince as the tournament progresses.

Sam Spruell (Maekar Targaryen) in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. Photograph by Steffan Hill/HBO.

Prince Maekar Targaryen

Prince Maekar Targaryen is King Daeron's fourth son and Baelor's youngest brother. He's introduced as a severe but sensible man in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms episode 2. Though he's seriously worried about his missing sons, Daeron and Aegon, and the rumors that they could be dead, Maekar keeps his agitation carefully hidden from others.

He is the father of six children: Daeron, Aerion, Aegon, Aemon (also known by Game of Thrones fans as Master Aemon from the Night's Watch), Daella, and Rae. Without getting too much into spoilers, Prince Maekar is one of the most important figures in Westeros history, as he eventually becomes the 14th King to sit on the Iron Throne, according to the source material.

Finn Bennett (Aerion Targaryen) in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. Courtesy of Steffan Hill/HBO.

Prince Aerion Targaryen

Prince Aerion 'Brightflame' Targaryen is arguably A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' de facto villain, or at least that's what episode 3 suggests. Merciless, spoiled, and rude, Aerion is an ominous presence that serves as a reminder that every generation or so, the "Targaryen madness" will flourish in one of their heirs.

Aerion is responsible for a series of cruel acts in the HBO show, humiliating Dunk, brutally killing a knight's horse, and assaulting Tanselle at the puppet show, which leads Dunk to knock down the prince. Aerion is obsessed with the now-lost symbol of the dragon, and hebelieves the dragon ought never to lose. Assuming how ruthless and vengeful he has proven to be, he probably has sinister plans for Dunk.

Prince Daeron II Targaryen

After the revelation that Egg is one of Prince Maekar's missing sons, it's safe to assume that the drunk we see at the inn in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms episode 1 is Daeron Targaryen, Egg's brother and Maekar's eldest son.

All we know about Daeron so far is that he is an alcoholic, which, according to the source material, is pretty much all we need to know about him. Famously unremarkable and a failed knight, Prince Daeron threw his life away for booze. When Daeron sees Dunk for the first time, he warns the knight to stay away from him, as he had "dreamed of him," an allusion to the Targaryens' rare visions, known as dragon dreams.

Dexter Sol Ansell (Egg) and Daniel Ings (Lyonel Baratheon) in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. Courtesy of Steffan Hill/HBO.

Prince Aegon V Targaryen

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms episode 3 ends with the (not so shocking) revelation that Dunk's shabby little squire is actually the youngest of the Targaryen princes—and that Egg is actually short for Aegon. He was supposed to squire for his brother Daeron, who was not interested in fighting and preferred the sweet comfort of alcohol instead.

Egg shaves his head to conceal his identity and takes advantage of Dunk's naivety to pursue his dream of becoming a knight. Egg's royal blood is what saves the hedge knight in episode 3, but his lie is bound to have a significant impact on the bond between Dunk and his squire.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is streaming on HBO Max and airs weekly on HBO.