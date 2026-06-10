Every Year After season 1 episode 5 recap: Hearts crumble in Barry’s Bay

Every Year After episode 4 was a rocky ride after three great episodes to start the season.

At first, it was easy to be happy for Sam and Percy’s growing feelings. Then, it all came crashing down around them. One serious motherly pep talk, and Sam ran back to the comfort of his studies. Although I can’t blame him, he hurt Percy and himself in the process. We know from the flashbacks after Summer 2014 and the present day that they ended up back together.

For now, heading into episode 5 of Every Year After season 1, we don’t know when that is or how it happens.

Who does Sam choose?

Sam tells Jordie he’s going to propose to Taylor tonight. Despite the depressing timing, he’s ready to start the next chapter. He knows his mom was all about happiness, so why not celebrate her life by moving forward with his? Jordie seems unsure, while Charlie approves and pours them shots.

Later, Taylor arrives back in Barry’s Bay full of worries. She’s questioning why Sue put her boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend in her will. Why did Sue want Charlie to invite her to the memorial? Could it be that Sue wanted Sam to take Percy back? Sam counters that his mom had years to do that and never did. He reminds her that Percy is the past while she is his future.

Sadie Soverall as Percy Fraser, Matt Cornett as Sam Florek - Credit: Cate Cameron/Prime

With the ring tucked away and a bottle of wine, Sam goes to sit on the deck with Taylor. They reminisce when he finally asked her out. He goes on to tell her how much he trusts her. He tells her about realizing what he wants and all the feelings it has brought up. He tucks the ring back in his pocket when flashes of Percy come to him instead of Taylor. His tone turns somber.

In summer 2015, Sam finds Percy at her secret spot. She tells him about her breakup with Mason. He finds her again in the present day, and he tells her Taylor is gone. Just like when Lake accused him of having feelings for someone else, Sam doubted he was doing the right thing. Maybe there’s a second chance at love waiting for him. The moment doesn’t go as smoothly as the first time. As he’s confessing his desires for a life with her, she stops him and confesses that she needs to tell him something.

Charlie’s woes

Charlie cusses as he stomps into the tavern where Deliah is sitting alone. It turns out Sue was of a sound mind when she drafted her will and left her family business to her son’s ex-girlfriend. Unfortunately, the meeting to contest the will didn’t go well for Charlie. He doesn’t understand why his mom didn’t want her sons to have the business.

He tells Deliah to let Witt know he’ll figure something out. She reveals Witt is no longer a factor in the tavern or any part of her life. On top of her marriage ending, she ends things with Charlie. As much as he doesn’t do relationships, he seems stunned that she ended it. They were interesting together, but she’s right, girls don’t come to Charlie for a relationship, just a hookup. She leaves him in the dust, promising to talk to Percy about the tavern.

As if Percy knew Deliah needed to talk to her, she ends up at her door. She pours her woes out to her old friend. Everything good at the lake is gone, and all the bad is in her face. She can’t believe Deliah was so forgiving, but she wants to be trusting. Charlie interrupts their heart-to-heart. He starts babbling about all the good he’s done while drunk off his rocker. Percy hears that Charlie is the one Deliah was hooking up with while she and Witt have been on the outs.

Michael Bradway as Charlie Florek - Credit: Justine Yeung/Prime Video

Charlie almost spills the 10-year secret in front of Deliah. Percy stops him, and Deliah lets them have a minute, not wanting to be a part of their drama. It turns out the reason Percy left has to do with Charlie, and it’s something no one knows. They agreed not to tell anyone, especially Sam. Now, he’s threatening to tell everyone because she’s getting the tavern under false pretenses. She begs him not to because he’s the one who called her here, and he lets her know he wishes he had never listened to his mom. Ouch. We are one step closer to the big secret.

Later on, Charlie comes back to Deliah’s house. Percy isn’t there, but he gets his moment with Deliah. He tells her about Sam proposing to Taylor, explaining why Percy is more of a mess than usual. Charlie doesn’t want to remain a mess anymore. He wants to be better, and he wants to try for real with Deliah. She turns him down, stating they need to work on themselves alone. I can tell she’s truly sorry about it.

Chantal and Jordie

Over breakfast, Percy admits to Chantal that staying in Barry’s Bay may be good for her. She worried that it would make things worse. Chantal continues to encourage her to stop caring what Sam and the others think about her choices. Percy needs to make this decision for her, despite what happened ten years ago.

They run into Jordie outside, and Chantal uses her lawyer skills to draw the secret out of him. He absolutely blows it and confirms that Sam is proposing to Taylor. He kept that secret for all of two minutes. This development makes Percy’s confessions of wishing she could have come back and fallen into Sam’s arms even worse. I feel so bad for her.

Aurora Perrineau as Chantal, Joseph Chiu as Jordie in Every Year After. Image courtesy Cate Cameron/Prime

Drew and Chantal are in the motel room when Percy gets back from clearing her head. He decided to surprise her after a guys’ fishing trip. They hide in the bathroom to talk and to check in with each other. After they emerge, Jake comes in, too. Percy decides to slip back into evil ways and take Jake around the lake. She shows him her old spot with Sam, but the makeout moment comes crashing down when Jake asks who else she’s brought with her. All she can see is Sam.

Meanwhile, Chantal is hungover and working outside the motel when Jordie runs into her. He tries to make it better, as both of them are more worried about Percy than about their own problems.

Chantal slips into her motel room and wakes Drew. They finally have a heart-to-heart about their relationship. She’s tired of being the person who takes care of everything and everyone. It makes it worse when Drew confirms that’s who she is, as if she can’t be more. It makes me want to scream. Jordie brings Chantal food and Gatorade for Drew and ice cream for her. He remembered her favorite ice cream from their one day together. Justice for Jordie!

New Year’s Eve 2014

Percy and Deliah show up to the annual New Year’s Eve get-together at Barry’s Bay Tarven. It’s been months since Sam broke her heart, and he has no idea she’s back for the winter holiday. After months of moping around the house, Percy didn’t come to this party single. She’s newly dating Deliah’s cousin, Mason. Both Charlie and Deliah love the drama of seeing Sam’s shocked face since he’s still sad over the breakup.

With the background music of Nick Jonas’ "Jealous," Sam stupidly tries to keep Percy and Mason talking instead of flirting. The awkwardness is heavy. Especially when Sam finds out Percy hasn’t told Mason about her writing. This topic sends him down memory lane to the days of Young Blood.

Michael Bradway as Charlie Florek, Abigail Cowen as Delilah in Every Year After. Image courtesy Cate Cameron/Prime

Sam goes too far when he keeps telling Mason about all things Percy. Apparently, he doesn’t have the slightest clue who he’s dating. Despite being together for a month, I understand Sam’s point because he knew the real Percy on the first day of meeting her. Mason doesn’t even know her favorite hobbies or why she loves Frankenstein.

After having had enough, Percy pulls Sam into the kitchen to let loose on him. He turns it around on her for bringing her new boyfriend to his family's tavern in their summer place. She doesn’t care that he can tell she did it to rub it in his face. He was the one who broke up with her. It is too late to win her back just because he’s jealous.

Percy isn’t the only one turning heads at the party. Delilah and Charlie flirt back and forth. Then, she’s left alone at midnight when Jordie finds her. They decide to kiss for the sake of New Year's. It turns into a full-blown make-out. Percy doesn’t even let Mason know if she’s okay before laying a kiss on them. With Sam on the sidelines, she kisses her boyfriend in the middle of the tavern.

Summer 2015

While on the phone with Delilah, we find out that Sam doesn’t even know Percy is in Barry’s Bay. So, he wasn’t there to greet her, nor have they spoken since New Year's. On top of all of that, the comparison to Sam won because she ended things with Mason. Then she literally runs into him, and he wishes he had been there to greet her. He didn’t know she was coming. Finally, he admits he was jealous at New Year’s and apologizes to her.

In a panic, she agrees with him that the four of them will hang out. Since they haven’t spoken, he thinks she’s still dating Mason. Sam is dating someone new. On that note, he leaves to start his shift at the tavern. Percy is telling Deliah to bring Mason when she comes and that she wants to get back together. Oh no, this can’t end well.

Matt Cornett as Sam Florek, Sadie Soverall as Percy Fraser, Elisha Cuthbert as Sue Florek in Every Year After. Image courtesy Justine Yeung/Prime Video

Mason and Deliah arrive at Barry’s Bay. The three of them go to the tavern for lunch, requesting to be seated in Sam’s section. It turns out, Mason thinks Sam is much cooler than New Year’s, which probably has something to do with his new girlfriend. Percy sneaks away to collect her emotions, and Jordie runs into her. As he’s asking about Deliah and everything new, they see Sam and Lake (Sam’s girlfriend) kissing at the hostess stand.

Percy starts her job at the Tavern. She needed a job for the summer and wanted to be close to him. After her failed attempt to make him jealous, she’s single again and a new waitress. Delilah deems her hopeless and that she’ll never see that she’s wasting her time. She goes back to her table and lets Percy continue her attempts to flirt with Sam while working.

Stream all episodes of Every Year After on Prime Video now.