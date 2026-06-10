Every Year After season 1 episode 6 recap: Percy’s secret revealed

I love how awkward moments fuel Every Year After. It makes the storylines more authentic to the characters’ ever-changing emotions. This show isn’t lacking any emotions, whether it’s Charlie or Sam’s rage, Percy’s broken heart, or Deliah’s frustration. All of it makes these characters feel real. Given how hearts are crumbling in Barry’s Bay, we’re in store for a lot more drama.

At the end of episode 5, Sam and Percy’s sweet confessional moment was beyond overdue. But what Percy has to tell Sam may wreck every feeling Sam has for her. His love for her has rekindled while hers never left. Yet her mistakes are coming back to bite her, with Charlie threatening to tell and Percy feeling more and more shame for it.

Percy’s secret revealed

Episode 6 picks up after Percy confesses to Sam. They are both crumbling from the ten-year secret: Percy slept with Charlie when she was 17. She’s regretted it her whole life. But nothing, not even Sam being the one she loves, can make this betrayal better. After 5 AM, she lets Charlie know that Sam knows their secret. She gets an urgent call and finally leaves her peaceful spot.

After reading Percy’s text, Charlie goes downstairs to find Sam still in yesterday’s clothes. Charlie begs Sam to lay into him because he understands that he hates his guts. Sam is silent for so long that I think he’s not going to say anything at all. When he finally does, each word hits with a sting as hurtful as the scorpion he’s comparing Charlie to. Charlie tries to remind him that they were only kids and regrets it. Sam isn’t as understanding as they’d hoped he’d be. He concludes their face-off with a simple, “You’re dead to me,” after we lay Mom to rest and leave Barry’s Bay. He leaves to go pick up their mom’s ashes alone.

Charlie answers a call from the Mortuary to find out that Sam never picked up their mom's ashes. He was supposed to be there two hours ago but never showed. With her ashes in the backseat, Charlie calls Sam to try to find out if he’s okay.

Abigail Cowen as Delilah - Credit: Justine Yeung/Prime Video

Delilah’s marriage prenup

Turns out the call was from Deliah, who is trying to understand why movers are taking stuff out of her house. She woke up to the moving company removing Witt’s stuff (items she picked out to top it off). They told her she has to vacate the premises by noon when Witt arrives at Barry’s Bay. With all the information, Percy pushes Deliah inside to get cleaned up and ready for the day. To avoid Deliah’s questions, Percy calls Chantal to see if she can help.

She advises Deliah not to vacate the premises and to stand her ground. This is the first war of many between her and Witt. Chantal tries to check in on Percy, but she just says her night was terrible and that she’s fine. She’s still hiding her secret from Deliah, and this is not the time to blow up their rekindled friendship.

When we thought we’d meet Witt, he sent his assistant, Barney, in his place. Delilah takes Chantal’s advice, but Barney and Witt were prepared times ten with photographic evidence of Delilah breaking one of the clauses in their marriage prenup. Witt knows about her affair with Charlie. Another call to Chantal confirms they need to hit the road, or Deliah could lose everything thanks to her attraction to Charlie.

They pack up her stuff as Barney looks over them and argues with Deliah. Loaded down with everything they can carry, they leave her house. They move it all to a motel room. After taking care of Deliah, Percy finally responds to Chantal’s worried texts.

Jordie checks in on Deliah and finds Percy. She slips out as Deliah continues sleeping. He doesn’t want to talk about the bloody nose, Sam, or the secrets. All he wants to know is if Deliah is okay. Percy says what they are all feeling: “Are any of us okay?” They aren’t, but at least they have each other.

Joseph Chiu as Jordie, Aurora Perrineau as Chantal in Every Year After. Image courtesy Justine Yeung/Prime Video

Bar fight

While out on a run, Chantal finds Jordie fishing. When Percy called, that’s where she was instead of playing nurse to Drew. She finally learns more about Jordie’s love life and how his heart was broken during his senior year of college. They tease each other about their thoughts on love. They have a sweet moment as he helps her reel in a fish. It releases when Charlie drives up and starts yelling at Jordie for not answering his phone. They're shocked to find out Sam ended things with Taylor, but not shocked to find out it has something to do with Charlie. Jordie isn’t far off base, given Charlie’s involvement.

Jordie lays into Charlie for sleeping with Percy. Charlie counters it by saying that it was one time, and she wasn’t dating Sam when it happened. So at least they didn’t cheat. I’m not sure that makes it better, given that Sam is missing and Percy isn’t answering her phone either (we know where she is at least). Apparently, Sam had terribly dumped Percy before she slept with Charlie.

Jordie remembers Sam coming to Roosters after Percy ghosted him. They find him at the bar, wasted, and a bartender is trying to kick him out. Jordie comes up and hugs him, making him smile. Then he sees Charlie and goes off the rails. Chantal doesn’t like that the bartender calls her a little lady while trying to defend her honor from Sam’s rage. She accidentally starts a bar fight by missing the bartender and punching Jordie, who rams into someone else. Sam punches Charlie, knocking him to the ground.

The four of them bail. As Chantal cleans up Jordie’s nose, they stare into each other’s eyes. They almost kiss until the moment is broken by Charlie coming outside. Charlie regrets his stupid, impulsive moment ruining everything, which makes Jordie look at Chantal. They almost did exactly what they hated Charlie for doing.

In her motel room, Chantal confesses to Drew that she almost kissed Jordie. She feels really bad. He’s glad she told him, and it isn’t a big deal. She confesses she’s unsure about marriage and something in her life for the first time. Barry’s Bay has changed her. Although he said it wasn’t a big deal, he decided to take a minute to think.

Charlie manages to tow Sam up to his room and throw him into bed. Despite everything, he takes care of his little brother. Charlie apologizes for messing up and being the only family Sam has left. Sam confesses he still loves Percy, breaking my heart into a million pieces.

Sadie Soverall as Percy Fraser, Matt Cornett as Sam Florek in Every Year After. Image courtesy Cate Cameron/Prime

Sam and Percy’s first time

Things are heating up between Sam and Percy after their confessional moment. They’re working together and talking about taking the next step in their relationship. From the present-day timeline, we know Percy eventually does that step with Charlie, but did she ever make it that far with Sam?

While making out by the dumper (of all places), they say ‘I love you,’ and Percy tells Sam she’s ready. Charlie tells them to get a room as he throws trash away and stomps back into the Tavern. Later on, they make plans to have sex Saturday night while her parents are out of town. At the end of their conversation, Delilah surprises them by arriving early, and she seems like something is wrong.

Charlie tells Percy about the girl, Ruby, whom he met the night before. After they get the gross part out of the way, he does compliment Percy on being good for Sam. With a bit of teasing, he does a nice thing for them by letting Sam off for the night so they don’t have to wait until Saturday night. He believes they really need some private time since they keep making out everywhere in the Tavern.

As Deliah helps Percy prepare for her big moment, she reveals that she took that step with Miles, and it changed things. But they are both glad things ended because they make him sound like he was a jerk and didn’t deserve her anyway. Once she’s alone, she pulls out a pregnancy test. Jordie finds her trying to leave the lake. After a few kind words, he gets her to talk to him. All he can do is hug her, telling her it’s okay as she cries and says it’s really bad.

Sam covers his bed in rose petals for the first time. It is stopped before it starts when Jordie barges in. He’s pissed at Percy for not being there for Deliah. She helped Percy get ready an hour ago. Percy didn’t notice anything off about her best friend, which pisses Jordie off more. Jordie blurts out that Deliah is pregnant. Percy rushes out, and Jordie apologizes to Sam for ruining their night. She reaches Deliah before she can leave and convinces her to let her in the car. They embrace in a tearful hug, one that was long overdue.

After being there for Deliah, Percy slips into bed beside Sam. She lets him know that Deliah is okay and hates that she was a bad friend. He assures her that she’s only human. Sometimes we slip up on seeing things, even when they are right in front of us. They silence each other’s worries and take the next step together.

Stream all episodes of Every Year After on Prime Video now.